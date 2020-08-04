Naomi Scott to Star Alongside Anthony Ramos in DISTANT

Scott replaces Rachel Brosnahan, who had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Naomi Scott is set to co-star alongside Anthony Ramos in the upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant. According to Deadline, Scott, who's breakout performance was as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin, will replace Rachel Brosnahan, who had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts with production on the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The film tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor - a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Josh Gordon and Will Speck are on board to direct the film; they're best known from their work on "Blades of Glory" and "Office Christmas Party." Spenser Cohen penned the script.

After making her film debut in Scott made her film Lionsgate's Power Rangers film, and then won the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's live action adaptation of Aladdin. Scott was then cast as one of the new stars in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of Charlie's Angels.

In addition to starring on Broadway in Hamilton, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Up next, Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming "In The Heights" film as Usnavi.

