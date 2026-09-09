Nancy Mysel Preservation Scholarship Awarded to Hayla Ragland

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) has announced this year's recipient of the Nancy Mysel Preservation Scholarship, which furthers the organization's support of women's media legacy. Through a generous donation from the Mysel family, the awardee receives $5,000 to support their studies of film and visual art preservation.

The grant is named in honor of the late Nancy Mysel. For 13 years, Mysel worked at the UCLA Film & Television Archive, where she was one of its leading film preservationists. At UCLA, Nancy collaborated with many notable organizations, including Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation, the National Film Preservation Foundation, and the Film Noir Foundation, where she was recognized as one of the world's leading specialists in restoring film noir.

The 2026 scholarship recipient is Hayla Ragland, an artist, archivist, and media preservation professional with a background in time-based media and museum preparation. Ragland has interned with the Museum of Modern Art's David Booth Conservation Department and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Video Data Bank, and will graduate with a master's degree in Moving Image Archiving and Preservation from New York University in 2027. Their research examines reparative metadata practices, the ethics and politics of access, and the preservation of born-digital and complex media. With a particular interest in the cross-modalities of 'artwork and document,' Ragland's work considers how contemporary digital practices expand definitions of the archival record and shape the production, circulation, and vulnerability of cultural memory within existing authoritative frameworks.

'We are pleased to announce this year's scholarship recipient, Hayla Ragland, whose outstanding application eloquently traces Nancy's career journey alongside the evolution of the preservation field, skillfully weaving those stories with their own while affirming that, despite technological change, the enduring mission of amplifying marginalized voices remains unchanged,' said scholarship juror Barbara Whitehead, a film preservationist, archivist, and friend of Nancy Mysel. 'Hayla's proposal exemplifies the spirit of this scholarship, demonstrating how the award will not only advance their professional growth but also create lasting benefits for the preservation community.'

'We are honored to continue Nancy Mysel's legacy by supporting emerging preservationists like Hayla Ragland, whose work reflects the evolving ways we understand, protect, and share our media history,' said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez. 'Preserving these stories is essential to ensuring that the contributions of women and other historically underrepresented voices remain part of our cultural record. Through the Nancy Mysel Preservation Scholarship and the Women's Film Preservation Fund, NYWIFT is proud to invest in both the people and the work that will carry this legacy forward.'

'We live in a climate where the preservation of cultural memory is not a guarantee. I'm inspired and indebted to Mysel for her galvanizing conviction. And to the selection committee, I'm honored to have received this legacy award, which provides critical support to my path forward as a film and media archivist,' said recipient Hayla Ragland.

This scholarship is just part of NYWIFT's ongoing mission to both support the next generation of industry leaders and preserve women's legacy in media. NYWIFT presents scholarships annually at institutions including Brooklyn College, City College of New York, Columbia University, Feirstein School of Cinema, Hunter College, New York University, Stony Brook Manhattan Center for Creative Writing & Film, and the Academy for Careers in Television and Film (TvF).

Plus, since 1995, the NYWIFT Women's Film Preservation Fund (WFPF), founded by NYWIFT in conjunction with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), has been the only program in the world dedicated to preserving the cultural legacy of women in the industry by preserving films made by women. The WFPF's goal is to ensure women's contributions to film history are not forgotten. To date, the WFPF has preserved a remarkable spectrum of more than one hundred American films in which women play key creative roles. These include works by early feminists, women of color, social activists, and artists that represent a unique and irreplaceable part of our nation's cultural legacy. The films already preserved range from Barbara Kopple's Harlan County USA (1976) and Cinda Firestone's Attica (1974) to productions by pioneering early film directors Lois Weber and Alice Guy Blaché and experimental and animated films by Maya Deren and Mary Ellen Bute.

Learn more about the NYWIFT Women's Film Preservation Fund at https://www.nywift.org/womens-film-preservation-fund/.

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About New York Women in Film & Television:

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) works in collaboration with the moving image industry and supports women at every stage of their careers. NYWIFT energizes filmmakers by illuminating their achievements, presenting training and professional development programs, awarding scholarships and grants, and providing access to a supportive community of peers. NYWIFT is part of a network of more than 60 women in film organizations worldwide, representing more than 15,000 members. NYWIFT produces over 50 innovative programs and special events annually, including the Muse Awards for Vision and Achievement, which honors women in front of and behind the camera; the NYWIFT Masterclass Series of multi-part virtual courses taught by renowned industry experts; the Finance Institute, connecting filmmakers and funders to discuss the latest opportunities for support; and the Creative Workforce Initiative, which includes an annual Summit, publication, and screening series.

More information is available at www.NYWIFT.org.

About Nancy Mysel:

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Nancy Mysel graduated from Boston University College of Communication. Nancy spent seven years as assistant picture and sound editor for National Geographic in Washington, D.C. One of Nancy's notable achievements while at NatGeo was her work on the Emmy-nominated film The Great Indian Railway. For 13 years, Nancy worked at the UCLA Film & Television Archive where she was one of its leading film preservationists. While at UCLA, Nancy worked in collaboration with many notable organizations, including Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation, the National Film Preservation Foundation, and the Film Noir Foundation, where she was recognized as one of the world's leading specialists in the restoration of film noir.

About Hayla Ragland:

Hayla Ragland is an artist, archivist, and media preservation professional with a background in time-based media and museum preparation. Ragland has interned with the Museum of Modern Art's David Booth Conservation Department and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Video Data Bank, and will graduate with a master's degree in Moving Image Archiving and Preservation from New York University in 2027. Their research examines reparative metadata practices, the ethics and politics of access, and the preservation of born-digital and complex media. With a particular interest in the cross-modalities of 'artwork and document,' Ragland's work considers how contemporary digital practices expand definitions of the archival record and shape the production, circulation, and vulnerability of cultural memory within existing authoritative frameworks.

About Barbara Whitehead:

Barbara Whitehead, currently the Archivist for the City of Los Angeles, is a seasoned film preservationist and archivist with over two decades of expertise in preserving and restoring pre-1950 nitrate-based films. She holds degrees from UC Santa Barbara, the University of Southern California, and San Jose State University. Her career spans prestigious institutions, including the UCLA Film & Television Archive, the Library of Congress, and NBCUniversal. Previously, she served as the Curator of the University of Southern California Cinematic Arts Library, which houses more than 500 collections. There she inventoried backlogged collections and provided crucial support to researchers worldwide. Her dedication ensures the longevity of invaluable cinematic history and fosters its accessibility for future generations.

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