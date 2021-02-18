NYU Tisch School of the Arts Establishes Philip Seymour Hoffman Scholarship

Variety has reported that NYU Tisch School of the Arts has established a scholarship in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman, who passed away in 2014, graduated from Tisch in 1989. The $50,000 grant will support Tisch drama students in need of financial assistance, who exhibit academic and artistic excellence.

Initial funding was provided by producer James Declan Tobin, and founded with support from Hoffman's mother, Marilyn O'Connor. James Declan Tobin shared:

"Philip Seymour Hoffman is one of the greatest actors of our generation...This scholarship will inspire Tisch Drama students to follow his enchanted ways on both the screen and the stage, embodying those moments that are so truthfully evocative of the human experience, and give them the opportunity to thrive. Phil was beloved by his peers and his fans and he often expressed gratitude and love to those around him. With this scholarship, I hope to continue Phil's legacy of warmth and generosity by creating pathways for Tisch Drama students to reach similar heights."

Hoffman's mother, Marilyn O'Connor stated:

"NYU Tisch School of the Arts was my son's first choice for a college to begin his career as an actor. He was excited, challenged and stimulated by the environment and its teachers," O'Connor said. "Phil never forgot his time there and went on to build a remarkable career in the theater and movies. He would be pleased to be a part of someone else having the same opportunity that he had. It's our way of saying thank you for supporting him as a student and continuing to work with him professionally after he graduated. We are grateful that he will be honored for his work as a student and actor in a way that will support the next generation."

