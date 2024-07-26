NYU Skirball Presents the North American Premiere of ANTIGONE IN THE AMAZON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYU Skirball will present the North American Premiere of Antigone in the Amazon, written and directed by Swiss director Milo Rau, on September 27 and 28 at NYU Skirball. Art and activism fuse as Brazilian and European actors unite with Brazilian activists, delivering a performance charged with political significance. Antigone in the Amazon examines the Greek classic as an allegory for political struggle and fierce resistance against the implacable greed of a modern, devastating world.

The stirring performance by Amazon indigenous activist Kay Sara is accompanied by a Greek chorus comprised of survivors from Brazil's historic Landless Workers' Movement (MST) massacre in 1996. Rau and his team embarked on a journey to the heart of Brazil's Pará state, where the ravages of capitalism devour nature and displace communities. Collaborating with MST, the world's largest landless workers' movement, they crafted a compelling narrative that sheds light on the violent upheavals inflicted by modern states, prioritizing private interests over ancestral rights to the land.

Following the success of Orestes in Mosul and The New Gospel, Rau's Trilogy of Ancient Myths culminates in the lush landscapes of the Amazon rainforest. Antigone premiered in May 2023 in Ghent, at the Belgian city theatre NTGent, producer of the performance. Antigone in the Amazon is performed in Dutch, Portugese and English, with Dutch and English surtitles. Running time: 1 hour: 50 minutes.

EL DORADO DO CARAJÁS MASSACRE

On April 17, 1996, tragedy struck Brazil's Landless Workers Movement (MST) as 19 of its members were fatally shot by Pará state military police during a protest at a private ranch in Eldorado do Carajás municipality. This horrific event, known as the Eldorado do Carajás massacre, left 69 others injured, some with severe wounds. The aftermath saw accusations flying between the MST, landowners, and the government, each blaming the other for the bloodshed, maimings, and property destruction. The MST, a beacon of hope for those with nothing, found itself thrust into the international spotlight, garnering widespread attention for its struggle. In the wake of the massacre, calls for justice echoed, with the movement's lawyer decrying the state's failure to provide adequate judicial and healthcare support for the victims.

Milo Rau is a Swiss director, writer and filmmaker. Critics call Rau the "most influential" (Die Zeit), "most awarded­" (Le Soir), "most interesting" (De Standaard), "most controversial" (La Repubblica), "most scandalous" (New York Times) or "most ambitious" (The Guardian) artist of our time. In projects like The Congo Tribunal, La Reprise, Orestes in Mosul, and The New Gospel or School of Resistance, Rau posits that theater does not have to be detached from society but that it is a necessary contribution to politics, culture, and society – a place to tell true stories that shape our society. After six years as artistic leader at NTGent, Rau was appointed as new curator of the Wiener Festwochen in Vienna. The 2024 season will be his first as curator. Rau remains on board at NTGent as house artist.

NTGent (or Nederlands Toneel Gent) was founded in 1965 as the city theatre of Ghent. As a city theatre, NTGent wants to question, motivate and rouse a diverse audience. it does so by making and presenting high-profile productions and by mobilizing theater for social debate. It presents its own theater productions as well as guest productions, touring in Flanders, the Netherlands and internationally. ntgent.be/en/

TICKETS

Antigone in the Amazon will play Friday, September 27 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, September 28 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Tuesday – Saturday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012. www.nyuskirball.org.