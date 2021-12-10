NYC Master Chorale Presents WHAT SWEETER MUSIC

Join the New York City Master Chorale for our first live performance since February 29, 2020 - our upcoming concert What Sweeter Music on Sunday, December 19th at 3 p.m. at Saint Ignatius of Antioch at 552 West End Avenue in Manhattan.

The wintery program includes pieces by Josef Rheinberger, Francis Poulenc, Richard Rodney Bennett, and Jacob Clemens non Papa.

Use discount code BWW15 for $15 tickets for adults. This is also a family-friendly concert and tickets are FREE for all kids under 18 (just email info@nycmasterchorale.org to register for youth seats).

Click here for tickets and more information!