NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project and Los Angeles Conservancy Partner For The Worldwide Initiative
Organizations from two cities rich in LGBT history, New York City and Los Angeles, are teaming up for the annual social media event #MuseumInstaSwap.
Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 6th), the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project and the Los Angeles Conservancy will join forces for one day to fill the Stories of one another's Instagram accounts with dynamic content that draws parallels between each other's important work.
Ken Lustbader, NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project: "New York and Los Angeles both have compelling and intersecting LGBTQ historic narratives. The #MuseumInstaSwap is a terrific opportunity to explore the extant sites in both our cities that offer a visceral connection to our past."
Adrian Scott Fine, Los Angeles Conservancy: "Los Angeles and New York LGBTQ+ histories have a lot in common, especially places that help tell the full story of how far we have come in the struggle for basic civil rights. The Conservancy is committed to recognizing our rich LGBTQ heritage and preserving the places that tell those stories. We're thrilled to be part of #MuseumInstaSwap as a way to give voice to L.A.'s unique and diverse historic LGBTQ spaces."
This year, #MuseumInstaSwap is taking place during #LGBTHistoryMonth, in October. The all-digital event was originally scheduled for the Spring but delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It serendipitously now overlaps with #LGBTHistoryMonth. Other #MuseumInstaSwap participating institutions include the Met Museum, the Hammer Museum, the Whitney Museum, the San Jose Museum of Art, Pioneer Works, The Green-Wood Cemetery and many more across the nation and globe.
Follow the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project: @nyclgbtsites. Learn more about the organization.
Follow the Los Angeles Conservancy: @laconservancy. Learn more about the organization and its initiative, "Curating the City: LGBTQ Historic Places in LA."]
