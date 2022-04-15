NYC Fire Museum Opens Unmasking Our Heroes Exhibit Celebrating FDNY/EMS

The New York City Fire Museum ("the Museum") today opens a new exhibition, Unmasking Our Heroes, which celebrates the valiant efforts of the Emergency Medical Service workforce - the Paramedics, EMTs, and other officers of the New York City Fire Department - during the pandemic.

The exhibition, Unmasking Our Heroes, will be on display from today (Friday, April 15) until late August 2022. The exhibition features dozens of poignant images - including a moving video in which FDNY EMTs and Paramedics reflect on their service during the last two years - as well artifacts curated from the public (including giant "thank you" signs) and other items that showcase the heroism and extraordinary efforts of New York City's Paramedics, EMTs and Firefighters.

"During this unprecedented time in the history of our city, state, and nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to members of our City's Emergency Medical Service," said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of the New York City Fire Museum. "The men and women of FDNY were on the front lines, responding to countless calls - at one point more than 6,500 in one day - for medical assistance related to the pandemic. Their efforts illustrate the best of New York City: always rising to any challenge."

"For the past two years, our members have faced the busiest period in the history of EMS, responding to a record number of calls at the height of the pandemic. They brought compassion and empathy and top-notch care to their patients during a dark time for our city. I am proud of the work they've done and continue to do - and am honored to celebrate them at this important exhibit," said FDNY Chief of EMS Lillian Bonsignore.

The Museum, which is committed to preserving the history of the FDNY, began curating the exhibition and seeking contributions from the public shortly after the pandemic began and New York City went into lockdown in March 2020. The new exhibition - which comprises several gallery rooms at the Museum on Spring Street - also features an interactive component allowing the public to leave personal messages thanking EMS.

The mission of the New York City Fire Museum is to collect, preserve and present the history and cultural heritage of the fire service of New York and to provide fire prevention and safety education to the public, especially children. Learn more at https://www.nycfiremuseum.org.