NYC Cabaret Venues Respond To Coronavirus

BroadwayWorld has reached out to the city's numerous Cabaret venues for information on their response to the COVID-19 outbreak which has shuttered Broadway through April 13th.

We are updating this information as it becomes available.

54 Below

In a statement posted to their website, the venue wrote "As of now, Feinstein's/54 Below remains open. Our venue's capacity is under the mandated minimum. We remain vigilant and are closely monitoring the situation. Future communications from city and state officials could impact this plan so please check back daily for updates. Please contact Audience Services at 646-476-3551 if you have further questions."

In a statement The Public said: Like all of you, we at The Public Theater have been closely following the COVID-19 outbreak. The health, safety, and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences, and our fellow New Yorkers has been and continues to be our top priority, and with that in mind, we've made the decision to cancel all shows and events at The Public starting today, Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, April 12 to support citywide efforts to reduce the coronavirus spread.

Current ticket holders have been sent an email with additional details on their cancelled performance but for inquiries, email tickets@publictheater.org or call 212.967.7555.

As we all navigate this situation together, we're reminded that the heartbeat of our community is shared moments of creating or experiencing theater together. While nothing can fully replace those in-person connections and conversations that live theater and gathering sparks, we're working diligently and creatively to develop digital artistic experiences and content to remain connected with you. We'll be in touch with details once we have them.

We appreciate your continued support and your understanding as we make decisions in the best interest of our city, our team, and our community. Please take care of yourselves and each other.

We are all One Public.

Birdland Jazz

In a statement the venue said: We at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are closely monitoring the city, state, and federal safety recommendations about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Our primary concern is for the safety of our artist-performers, customers, and staff.



We have implemented every possible measure to ensure a safe environment. These precautions include:

Sanitizing our venues by disinfecting all surfaces, restrooms, and kitchen areas before and after every performance throughout the evening, and overnight after we have closed.

Training and monitoring all employees for vigilant sanitary practices include personal washing, cleaning, and sanitary service techniques.

Closely monitoring the health of our staff and artist-performers, and enforcing a stay at home policy for any staff or performer feeling or exhibiting even the slightest symptoms.

Requesting that all of our customers observe the same sanitary and health monitoring practices.



Due to the unpredictable and developing nature of this crisis, we have cancelled some of our upcoming performances. However, we also feel a great responsibility, as part of NYC's culture and history, to make every effort to continue presenting a modified program of performances every evening, as long as it is safe to do so. If current ticket holders wish to cancel we will happily transfer tickets or give full credit for a future show when the crisis passes.



The arts and culture industry in NYC are not only important to our society but are also the source of employment for tens of thousands of artist-performers, staff, and service workers. "The Show Must Go On," is not only our credo but also our livelihood. By working together, safely, we will survive this crisis.

