Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NYC Updates
Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

NYC Arts Institutions Seek Funding from Legislators with 'Revive & Rebuild' Proposal

You can support the arts by signing the petition today!

Mar. 11, 2021  

The American Theatre Wing is calling on New York legislators for relief to rebuild the 'creative economy.' A new document, "Proposal to Revive And Rebuild The New York State Creative Economy," outlines four ways that the state can direct funds to arts businesses and workers.

Click here to sign the petition today!

The proposal reads:

The New York State arts and culture sector is asking for relief and support commensurate with the creative sector's impact on the state economy, and more importantly, with the role that it will play in leading the state's economic recovery. The need is great, but the risk of losing this industry is greater. We propose a four-tiered approach:

  • Revival Grants to invest in labor and the infrastructure necessary for safe reopening;

  • Rebuilding Grants to sustain the sector as losses continue to accrue during the recovery period;

  • Tax Incentives to support the rebuilding process; and

  • An Independent Contractor Relief Program to provide direct relief to artists and encourage their return to New York State.

Click here to read the full proposal.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Sticker
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Blue)
Strong Female Lead T-Shirt

Related Articles
St. Martin on Return of Broadway- Longer-Running Shows May Be First to Come Back Photo

St. Martin on Return of Broadway- 'Longer-Running Shows May Be First to Come Back'

The Shed Announces Indoor Live Music and Comedy Series Photo

The Shed Announces Indoor Live Music and Comedy Series

The State of Broadway: March 2021 Photo

The State of Broadway: March 2021

Stephen Sondheim Reveals Hes Fully Vaccinated Photo

Stephen Sondheim Reveals He's Fully Vaccinated


More Hot Stories For You