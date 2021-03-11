NYC Arts Institutions Seek Funding from Legislators with 'Revive & Rebuild' Proposal

Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

The American Theatre Wing is calling on New York legislators for relief to rebuild the 'creative economy.' A new document, "Proposal to Revive And Rebuild The New York State Creative Economy," outlines four ways that the state can direct funds to arts businesses and workers.

Click here to sign the petition today!

We need YOUR help to generate as many signatures as possible! This proposal directs NY to earmark a portion of funds, being sent directly to the states, to arts institutions, arts-related business and arts workers. Read the proposal & sign the petition: https://t.co/DT7CZwHdP0 pic.twitter.com/zfHvlosS4x - American Theatre Wing (@TheWing) March 9, 2021

The proposal reads:

The New York State arts and culture sector is asking for relief and support commensurate with the creative sector's impact on the state economy, and more importantly, with the role that it will play in leading the state's economic recovery. The need is great, but the risk of losing this industry is greater. We propose a four-tiered approach:

Revival Grants to invest in labor and the infrastructure necessary for safe reopening;

Rebuilding Grants to sustain the sector as losses continue to accrue during the recovery period;

Tax Incentives to support the rebuilding process; and

An Independent Contractor Relief Program to provide direct relief to artists and encourage their return to New York State.

Click here to read the full proposal.