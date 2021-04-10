NY PopsUp Returns to Broadway Today For a 'Special Reunion'

NY PopsUp has announced that its next event will take place today, April 10 at 2pm EST, featuring Broadway performers reuniting to sing together again.

No further details have been announced about the performers or location, but stay tuned to NY PopsUp on Instagram to watch the performance live when it happens!

This performance comes after last Saturday's NY PopsUp performance at the St. James Theatre, which was the first time a Broadway theater reopened its doors since the start of the pandemic. The performance featured Nathan Lane and Savion Glover, and was open to staff members from The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Check out our coverage from last week's event, including photos, videos, and first-hand accounts, here!

NY PopsUp is a festival of random performances that was announced in February to help revitalize the performing arts industry in the city. It has since hosted performances from Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, Amy Schumer, Jon Batiste, and more.