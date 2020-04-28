NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the David H. Koch Theater Postponed to 2022

Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming performances of Notre Dame de Paris at the David H. Koch Theater have been postpone to July 13th -17th 2022.

Notre Dame de Paris was set to make its New York Premiere in September, performing seven performances only from September 9 - 13, 2020. Based upon the world famous 1831 novel Notre-Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo, the show features an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats to tell the tale of the hunchbacked cathedral bell-ringer, Quasimodo, and his unwavering devotion to the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda.

The music is composed by Richard Cocciante, with lyrics by Luc Plamondon. The show is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

Notre Dame de Paris originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998. Following its opening, the production was commended in the Guinness Book of World Records 2000 for its record success for a musical during its first year. Among its many accolades during the first year it sold 3 million albums and over 1 million tickets.

Please contact the David H. Koch Theater call center at 212-496-0600 to discuss ticket exchange options or by email at customercare@davidhkochtheater.com





