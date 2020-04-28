NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the David H. Koch Theater Postponed to 2022
Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming performances of Notre Dame de Paris at the David H. Koch Theater have been postpone to July 13th -17th 2022.
Notre Dame de Paris was set to make its New York Premiere in September, performing seven performances only from September 9 - 13, 2020. Based upon the world famous 1831 novel Notre-Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo, the show features an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats to tell the tale of the hunchbacked cathedral bell-ringer, Quasimodo, and his unwavering devotion to the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda.
The music is composed by Richard Cocciante, with lyrics by Luc Plamondon. The show is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.
Notre Dame de Paris originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998. Following its opening, the production was commended in the Guinness Book of World Records 2000 for its record success for a musical during its first year. Among its many accolades during the first year it sold 3 million albums and over 1 million tickets.
Please contact the David H. Koch Theater call center at 212-496-0600 to discuss ticket exchange options or by email at customercare@davidhkochtheater.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)