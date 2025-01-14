NO NAME & A BAG OF CHIPS Variety Show Returns To QED Astoria This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, January 19, producer/host Eric Vetter brings a multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety including comedian Carole Montgomery, author and storyteller Michele Carlo, illusionist Lee Alan Barrett, comics Dave Lester and Srilatha Rajamani, musicians Miles Alexander Blue Spruce and Deanne Gorman to the stage in NO NAME & A BAG OF CHIPS variety show.

Taking place at Q.E.D. Astoria at 7:00pm. Admission is $15.00 (no purchase minimum). Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station.

For tickets and more QED information, go to qedastoria.com.