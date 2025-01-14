News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

NO NAME & A BAG OF CHIPS Variety Show Returns To QED Astoria This Month

Taking place at Q.E.D. Astoria on January 19 at 7:00pm.

By: Jan. 14, 2025
NO NAME & A BAG OF CHIPS Variety Show Returns To QED Astoria This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Sunday, January 19, producer/host Eric Vetter brings a multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety including comedian Carole Montgomery, author and storyteller Michele Carlo, illusionist Lee Alan Barrett, comics Dave Lester and Srilatha Rajamani,  musicians Miles Alexander Blue Spruce and Deanne Gorman to the stage in NO NAME & A BAG OF CHIPS variety show.

LATEST NEWS

Actor and Director Tim Blake Nelson To Receive Theatre East Laurette Taylor Award
EUREKA DAY Cancels January 14 Performance Due To Illness
Video: Andrew Rannells Hints at Impromptu Singing in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE
Shawn Mendes & More to Join ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR

Taking place at Q.E.D. Astoria at 7:00pm. Admission is $15.00 (no purchase minimum). Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station.

For tickets and more QED information, go to qedastoria.com.





Videos