NEWSIES Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month
There will be two performances, March 28-29, 2022.
It's been 10 years since a group of newsies first Seized the Day at the Nederlander Theatre so it's time to celebrate! Join dozens of Newsies cast members from Broadway and the tour as they take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to sing your favorite Newsies songs, as well as songs that were cut and behind the scene stories. This evening will serve as a benefit for Covenant House.
The evening will feature music from (and cut from) Disney's Newsies the Musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.
There will be two performances, March 28-29, 2022, music directed by Steven Malone, and produced by Aaron Albano (Broadway OBC) and Shoshana Feinstein.
Learn more at https://54below.com/events/newsies-10th-anniversary-celebration/.
Cast members set to appear include:
Aaron Albano
Mark Aldrich
Joey Barreiro
Giuseppe Bausilio
Turner Birthisel
John E. Brady
Joshua Burrage
Kevin Carolan
Caitlyn Caughell
Corey Cott
Ben Fankhauser
Jonathan Fenton
Kaitlyn Frank
Damon J. Gillespie
Liana Hunt
Thayne Jasperson
Molly Jobe
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Beth Stafford Laird
Jess LeProtto
Kara Lindsay
Stuart Marland
Tommy Martinez
John Michael Pitera
Daniel Quadrino
Andy Richardson
Anthony Rosenthal
Jordan Samuels
Jack Sippel
Ethan Steiner
Stephanie Styles
Nick Sullivan
Daniel Switzer
Madeline Trumble
Laurie Veldheer
Andrew Wilson
Lavon Fisher Wilson
Alex Wong
Iain Young
Stuart Zagnit
and more stars to be announced!