NEWSIES Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

It's been 10 years since a group of newsies first Seized the Day at the Nederlander Theatre so it's time to celebrate! Join dozens of Newsies cast members from Broadway and the tour as they take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to sing your favorite Newsies songs, as well as songs that were cut and behind the scene stories. This evening will serve as a benefit for Covenant House.

The evening will feature music from (and cut from) Disney's Newsies the Musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

There will be two performances, March 28-29, 2022, music directed by Steven Malone, and produced by Aaron Albano (Broadway OBC) and Shoshana Feinstein.

Learn more at https://54below.com/events/newsies-10th-anniversary-celebration/.

Cast members set to appear include:

Aaron Albano

Mark Aldrich

Joey Barreiro

Giuseppe Bausilio

Turner Birthisel

John E. Brady

Joshua Burrage

Kevin Carolan

Caitlyn Caughell

Corey Cott

Ben Fankhauser

Jonathan Fenton

Kaitlyn Frank

Damon J. Gillespie

Liana Hunt

Thayne Jasperson

Molly Jobe

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Beth Stafford Laird

Jess LeProtto

Kara Lindsay

Stuart Marland

Tommy Martinez

John Michael Pitera

Daniel Quadrino

Andy Richardson

Anthony Rosenthal

Jordan Samuels

Jack Sippel

Ethan Steiner

Stephanie Styles

Nick Sullivan

Daniel Switzer

Madeline Trumble

Laurie Veldheer

Andrew Wilson

Lavon Fisher Wilson

Alex Wong

Iain Young

Stuart Zagnit

and more stars to be announced!