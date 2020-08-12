NCo Creations Launches 'Pay What You Wish' Virtual Art Workshops
The first workshops will be hosted this weekend, on August 15th and 16th.
Nco Creations EDU aims to connect students with artists from the comfort of their home. NCo Creations EDU, an extension of the performing arts and education nonprofit, NCo Creations, is hosting their first workshops that are a part of their Art Sparks initiative starting this weekend, August 15th & 16th. Featured workshops include painting, dance and comedy writing taught by Angel Ramirez, Audrey Grauer, Jean Paul, and Carly Garber.
Art Sparks workshops will be held every weekend during August. These workshops cover a range of disciplines including performing, visual and movement based arts. All ages are welcome to attend. These intimate classes are hosted by industry professionals and pay what you wish. Register at https://ncocreations.com/class.
NCo Creations is a nonprofit dedicated to educate through spotlighting contemporary cultural issues through a combination of music, film, dance, and theatre. NCo Creations EDU is an extension that provides experiences to students of all ages in art spaces. Students will be exposed to various forms of art to inform, empower & create connection within our community.
