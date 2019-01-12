NBC Orders New Musical Pilot 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' From FIRST DATE Writer

According to Deadline, NBC has ordered a new pilot, a musical dramedy called Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The pilot will be written by Austin Winsberg, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical First Date, as well as The Sound of Music Live!

Directed by Paul Feig, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is being described as "What Women Want meets La La Land." The show will follow a smart but awkward girl in her late 20s who suddenly develops the ability to hear the thoughts of those around her as musical numbers.

Winsberg executive produces with FeigCo's Feig and Jessie Henderson, along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang via The Tannenbaum Company. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the first project to come out of the TV deal between Lionsgate and Universal Music Group.

