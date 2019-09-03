Mykal Kilgore Celebrates Album Release with Concert at SubCulture

Award-winning vocalist Mykal Kilgore will celebrate the release of his debut album, A Man Born Black, with a release concert on Sunday, September 8th at NYC's SubCulture.

This inaugural release, available everywhere on Friday, September 6th, is an exploration of Black life, wrapped in a mix of classic soul and R&B sonic exterior, and delivered through Kilgore's expressive songwriting and vocal abilities. Although the album is Kilgore's debut solo effort, more than likely, it is not the first time you have heard his voice.

Kilgore has stolen the hearts of music lovers everywhere through his work on the Broadway stage (Motown the Musical, Book of Mormon, Hair), his notable performance as part of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and his viral "Reclaiming My Time" inspired by Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Tickets ($20 in advance, $30 at the door) are now available at www.MykalKilgore.com





