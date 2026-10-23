Musical Theatre Trivia Event to Benefit Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC
Julie Halston will host the event, joined by TalkinBroadway critic Michael Dale and Broadway performers.
Emerging Artists Theatre will host a Sparktacular Cocktail Party and Musical Theatre Trivia Event on Monday, November 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the 28th Street Theatre. All proceeds will benefit the inaugural Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC, which will present 26 new musicals from November 2-22 at the 28th Street Theatre (TADA).
Comedian and award-winning actor Julie Halston, recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award (Sex and the City, And Just Like That), will host the event, joined by TalkinBroadway critic Michael Dale.
Broadway performers Ann Harada (Schmigadoon, Avenue Q) and Nick Cartell (Lloyd Webber's Masquerade, LES MISERABLES, Jesus Christ Superstar) will lend their vocal talents to the Musical Theatre trivia event.
Libations, finger food, homemade sweets will be served as well as a chance to win a weekend stay at a cottage in the Catskill cottage. Tickets are $25 for artists tickets, $50 general admission and are available at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/emerging-artists-theatres-sparktacular. Donations can also be made through the ticket link.
Award-winning Emerging Artists Theatre, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Paul Adams and now in its 33th year of producing new work, launched the Spark Theatre Festival NYC in 2006. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces first workshopped at the festival have gone on to full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC, and Encores!, as well as Off-Broadway and in national and international productions. This fall the company will launch its inaugural Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC. www.emergingartiststheatre.org
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.