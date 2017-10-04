Musical Magic! Broadway Casts A Spell with Some Wonderfully Witchy Anthems

Halloween is upon us and as the season of all things spooky rolls in, BroadwayWorld is here to get you in the holiday spirit with some seasonal show tunes.

The theatre has taken numerous dips in the horror pool over the years with spine-tingling shows like Sweeney Todd, The Toxic Avenger, Evil Dead: The Musical, and classic plays like Dracula. These titles have shocked and delighted audiences for years, taking us through all manner of murder, mayhem, and even zombie apocalypse. But through it all there has been one supernatural character who has revisited the stage to shock and thrill audiences over and over again: the witch.

Though things that go bump in the night are traditionally relegated to the horror genre, these stars of the supernatural universe have proven their staying power in the mainstream over and over again, stemming from Shakespeare's work to taking center stage in dramas like The Crucible, darkening the doorstep of your fondest fairy tales, and even taking on hero status in the witchiest of all musicals, Wicked.

Proving their versatility as well as their ubiquity, these stage sorcerers aren't showing any signs of slowing down either, as we welcome Harry Potter and co. and the magical Queen Elsa to our fair city in 2018.

As we wait for Broadway to get a whole lot more magical, check out some of Broadway's best taking their turn in the pointy hat with these supernatural performances of Broadway's witchiest songs.

