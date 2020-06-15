Music On The Rebound and ICE Host The World Wide Heart Chant By Pauline Oliveros

On Sunday June 21, 2020 at 5pm EDT, Music on the Rebound and the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) host The World Wide Heart Chant. IONE, Claire Chase, and Raquel Acevedo Klein lead a global performance of the late Pauline Oliveros's Heart Chant as part of Make Music Day, a global celebration inviting all ages and skill levels to learn and perform music on the summer solstice. The Heart Chant is one of composer Pauline Oliveros's "Deep Listening" meditations, her practice of "listening in every possible way to everything possible, to hear no matter what you are doing." Musicians and non-musicians alike are invited to join via Zoom for this special version of Pauline's piece to sing together from their personal phone or computer. No music experience is necessary. Initially written in response to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, this performance of the Heart Chant joins hearts, minds, and voices with Black Lives Matter in unity with the global initiative to redress social injustice and institute lasting moral reform.

Oliveros's Heart Chant consists of four steps:

1. (Zoom Version) Sense the internet as a circle of beings expanding throughout the world. Be aware of those to your right and to your left.

2. Warm up your hands by rubbing palms together until you feel the heat.

3. (Zoom Version) Place your right hand over your own heart. Bring your left hand up close to the screen, imagining and sensing the partner to your left. Position your hand in the area of the (imagined) back of their heart.

4. After a few natural breaths sing/chant/intone "AH" on any pitch that will resonate your heart. Sense the energy of your own heart and that of your partner over the course of several breaths.

5. Can you imagine that the heart energies are joining together for healing yourself and others?

6. Can you imagine heart energies traveling out into the universe as a healing for all victims and toward the end of violence?

7. When the Heart Chant ends, gradually release your palms and bring them forward parallel in front of you. Sense the energy between the palms as if there were a sphere or ball that can be moved around. Then bring your palms to your own center, fold them over and store the energy.

Music on the Rebound is an online, interactive music festival designed to bring people together and support performing artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Viewers are invited to participate in live events and stream digital curations. On Mondays through July 28, at 7pm EDT, Music on the Rebound broadcasts Connecting ACO Community, a weekly performance series featuring new works commissioned by the American Composers Orchestra. Performances will showcase esteemed artists such as Seth Parker Woods, Shara Nova, Ahya Simone, Monica Ellis, and Karena Ingram among others.

Tickets: Free. RSVP Here to receive Zoom call-in information.

Information Link: https://www.musicrebound.com/heart-chant

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/704011153692042/

Performers and Administration:

Raquel Acevedo Klein - Founder & Producer, Music on the Rebound

Ione - Co-Organizer, Heart Chant

Bridgid Bergin - Co-Organizer, Heart Chant

Claire Chase - Co-Organizer, Heart Chant

International Contemporary Ensemble - Host, Heart Chant

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You