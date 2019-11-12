Museum Access Launches “Museum Access Travels” Blog

Museum Access Media, LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of a new blog called "Museum Access Travels" to supplement the television series with information from museums visited that are not featured on the show as well as overall museum enjoyment tips.

The Museum Access series, executive produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller and Museum Access Media, LLC, is currently shooting its third season, slated to air in spring 2020 on public television stations nationwide and on Amazon Prime. Mueller wanted to create an outlet for all the research and material she compiles while filming each episode but is unable to use due to time constraints. She also wants to regularly engage with the audience to share ideas on maximizing museum visits.

Mueller welcomes this new online platform to have ongoing, regular contact with the audience. She looks forward to sharing her expertise about museums as entertainment, education and inspiration, as she recently discussed in a WCPT Chicago interview.

"There are so many behind-the-scenes museum stories that end up on the cutting room floor," Mueller said. "And so many people ask me how to create meaningful museum memories. There are over 35,000 museums in the United States, and more people visit museums overall than attend major sporting events combined, so the blog will add value and help visitors make choices. The Museum Access Travels blog is the perfect place for fans, families and museumophiles to supplement the series!"

Blog topics will include topics like tips on how to choose which museums to visit, how to prepare for and make the most of museum visit, how to supplement museum visits, and the benefits of museum memberships. Just in time for the holiday season, "Museum Access Travels" can also recommend educational toys and items for everyone on the shopping list.

Watch, explore, learn, and experience Museum Access. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Museum Access are available on Amazon Prime and both seasons continue to air on public television stations nationwide. Check local PBS station listings for air dates and times. Sign up for The Museum Access Insider newsletter, filled with fun facts, museum news, and behind-the-scenes photos. Toys and accessories curated by Museum Access, as well as DVDs and other learning tools, are also available on the website.





