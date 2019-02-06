Murney, Kudisch, Wyse, and More Join BIRDS OF PARADISE At Feinstein's/54 Below

One of Off-Broadway's most beloved cult musicals, BIRDS OF PARADISE, will return to New York City, with a star-studded Broadway cast, many from the hit musical WICKED, at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 7pm & 9:30pm.

The concert will star Brittney Johnson(Wicked, Beautiful), Richard Kind, (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Documentary Now), Marc Kudisch(9 to 5, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Alli Mauzey (Wicked, Cry Baby), Julia Murney(Wicked, The Wild Party), Andy Taylor(Moon Over Buffalo, Once), and Alex Wyse(Spring Awakening, Waitress)

Scott Schwartz(The Hunchback of Notre Dame) will direct the concert and Joshua Zecher Ross will music direct. Robert W. Schneider serves as producer.

With a book by Wicked's David Evans and Winnie Holzman, and music by Mr. Evans and lyrics by Ms. Holzman, BIRDS OF PARADISE tells the story of an amateur theatre group whose lives are turned upside down when a down-on-his-luck professional actor offers to direct and star in their musical adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull.

The original production opened in Off-Broadway in 1987 and featured Donna Murphy, JK Simmons, Mary Beth Peil, and Todd Graff. It was directed by Arthur Laurents.

BIRDS OF PARADISE'S award winning score features such songs as "Things I Can't Forget," "Imagining You," "She's Out There," and so many more!

Schneider said, "Birds of Paradise is one of those delightful cult musicals that deserves to be rediscovered. David and Winnie have created a love letter to the theater and we are so proud that this illustrious cast, many who are associated with Wicked, for which Winnie wrote the book and David conducts, are all coming together to sing this gem of a score."

A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit Drama Club NYC.

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 WICKED SINGS BIRDS OF PARADISE tickets can be purchased at 54below.com.Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

