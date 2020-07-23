Movie Theaters in Dalian, China Closed Again Just Days After Re-Opening

China's movie theaters began reopening on Monday following a six month shutdown due to the health crisis.

This afternoon, authorities in Dalian quickly made the choice to shut theaters down again after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported in the city.

On Wednesday, an employee at seafood processing factory tested positive for the virus. After tracking the individual, officials discovered two new cases and a dozen additional asymptomatic carriers.

Following the discovery, all scheduled screenings were canceled and ticket sales were suspended. Refunds will be issued for over the 9,000 tickets sold to excited movie fans. There is no word as to when cinemas can resume operations in the city.

The China Film Administration announced last week that movie theaters in "low-risk" areas could reopen on Monday with a precautions in place, including face mask requirements, temperature checks, and a 30% cap of capacity. Eating and drinking in the theater is also prohibited.

Ticket sales for Monday's box office surpassed 2.8 million yuan ($400,000) just before 5 pm local time.

Films that sold the most presale tickets were A First Farewell, Pixar's Coco, and Sheep Without A Shepherd.

Museums, cultural centers, and other public gathering places have also been shut down.

In light of the developing situation, the city has announced plans to test 190,000 individuals as a means of controlling a potential new outbreak.

