Monika Ryan Releases New Album 'PLAYFULLY'

Monika Ryan, award-winning jazz vocalist and songwriter, is celebrating her latest album, Playfully. Featuring eleven original tracks, "Playfully is a spirited celebration of life, love, and the pursuit of happiness,” says Monika Ryan. She is joined by a trio of veteran collaborators—Steve Einerson on piano, Rene Hart on bass, and Alvester Garnett on drums—adding depth and emotion to each song. Recorded at Kaleidoscope Sound studio by Chris Parks, Monika Ryan has made it her most ambitious album to date, having produced the entire album, from writing to arranging, to mixing and mastering. “I wanted to personally oversee the entire listening experience,” adds Ms. Ryan.

The album will be released on Resensitize Records, preceded by four singles, in order, "Let Me Love The Whole Of You," on June 26th, 2023, followed by "Slipping Out," on July 11th, then "Keepin' It Light, Keepin' It Mellow," on July 26th, and finally "Living Thoughtfully," on August 10th. The complete album releases on August 25th and will include the additional songs, "Grow Where I'm Planted," "I See It In You," "I Found That Place," "You're Magic To Me," "We're Here," "Reason To Be Happy," and "Whole And Resounding Love."

Fans can get a sneak peek by attending her live performance of Playfully at Click Here in New York City on June 26th, 2023. Tickets are on sale now in limited quantities through Eventbrite.

Playfully combines thought-provoking lyrics with classic jazz writing, and contemporary arranging. Playfully is available for pre-order now at https://resensitize.com/playfully, and streaming on August 25th, 2023.

For more information about Monika Ryan and her upcoming album, Playfully, visit www.monikaryan.com or follow her on social media @MonikaRyanMusic.

Monika Ryan

One-Night Only - NYC

Click Here

June 26th

Click Here

44 E 32nd St.,

10016

New York (NYC), NY, US

(212) 691-1900

Tracks:

Keepin' It Light, Keepin' It Mellow (Single release date: July 26th, 2023)

Grow Where I'm Planted

I See It InYou

Let Me Love The Whole Of You (Single release date: June 26th, 2023)

I Found That Place

You Are Magic To Me

Slipping Out (Single release date: July 11th, 2023)

We're Here

Reason To Be Happy

Living Thoughtfully (Single release date: August 10th, 2023)

Whole And Resounding Love