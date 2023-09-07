MoMA Announces The 2023-24 Cohort Of Scholars In Residence Program

The Museum of Modern Art announces the 2023–24 cohort of the MoMA Scholars in Residence, supported by the Ford Foundation: C. Ondine Chavoya, Anne Anlin Cheng, and Sherrilyn Ifill.

The program invites three acclaimed, inspiring thinkers to join the Museum for a one-year term to pursue independent research that contributes to new understandings of modern and contemporary art. The current class of MoMA Scholars will follow the inaugural group, which included Brent Hayes Edwards, Joan Kee, and Robin Coste Lewis. Along with work on independent projects, Edwards, Kee, and Lewis have hosted conversations, collaborated on displays, and incubated new projects while at the Museum.

The MoMA Scholars in Residence, supported by the Ford Foundation, includes both scholars and makers who offer fresh perspectives on the history of modern and contemporary art. This unique residency program, in the second year of a two-year pilot phase, supports the work of three thought leaders with demonstrated records of achievement to pursue research with full access to the Museum's collections, archives, and library, and in dialogue with our staff.

The 2023–24 cohort of scholars was selected with the guidance of a review committee comprising external and internal members: Homi Bhabha, Huey Copeland, Crystal Williams, Leah Dickerman, Michelle Kuo, and Lanka Tattersall.

C. Ondine Chavoya holds a John D. Murchison Regents Professorship in Art in the Department of Art and Art History at University of Texas at Austin. A specialist in Chicanx and Latinx art, Chavoya is co-editor of Chicano and Chicana Art: A Critical Anthology (2019). He is the recipient of a 2021 Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant. From 2002 to 2022, Chavoya was a professor of art history and Latinx studies at Williams College, where he was a cofounder of the interdisciplinary program in Latinx studies. Prior to Williams, Chavoya taught contemporary art and visual culture at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University. Chavoya is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he studied art history and comparative literature, and the University of Rochester (PhD, 2002). Chavoya's curatorial projects have addressed issues of collaboration, experimentation, social justice, and archival practices in contemporary art. In addition to exhibition focused curatorial projects, Chavoya served as the international consulting curator to the Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI) in Perú from 2018 to 2020.

Anne Anlin Cheng is a professor of English and affiliated faculty in the Program in American Studies, the Program in Gender and Sexuality Studies, and the Committee on Film Studies at Princeton University. She is a comparative race scholar whose research focuses on the intersection between politics and aesthetics. Her work draws from literary theory, visual culture, modernism, race and gender studies, film and architectural theory, legal studies, and psychoanalysis. She works primarily with 20th-century American, Asian American, and African American literatures and visual cultures. She is the author of three books: The Melancholy of Race: Psychoanalysis, Assimilation, and Hidden Grief, Second Skin: Josephine Baker and the Modern Surface, and, most recently, Ornamentalism. Her new book of personal essays, Ordinary Disasters, is forthcoming. Cheng is the founder and organizer of the public conversation series Critical Encounters, which promotes dialogue between art and theory and encourages cross-disciplinary conversations on topics of social justice. She is one of the founders of a new experimental research platform at Princeton called the American Studies Collaboratory—the AMS Col(LAB)— that nurtures cross-campus research affinities. Cheng received her BA in English and creative writing at Princeton University, her master's in English and creative writing from Stanford University, and her PhD in comparative literature from the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to Princeton, she taught at Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Sherrilyn Ifill is a renowned scholar and civil rights lawyer who for a decade led the nation's premier civil rights legal organization, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF). She is widely recognized as an expert on race, civil rights, and the Supreme Court. Since stepping down from LDF in 2022, Ifill has served as a senior fellow at the Ford Foundation, and is completing the manuscript for a book titled Is This America?, to be published in 2024. Ifill is currently a Visiting Professor at Harvard Law School. In 2024, Ifill will become the inaugural Vernon E. Jordan Distinguished Professor in Civil Rights at Howard Law School, where she will launch the 14th Amendment Center for Law & Democracy. Ifill is a prolific scholar who served for 20 years as a professor of law at the University of Maryland School of Law. Her 2008 book On the Courthouse Lawn: Confronting the Legacy of Lynching in the 20th Century was a finalist for the Hurston/Wright Book Award, and is credited with laying the foundation for contemporary conversations about lynching and reparations. Ifill was appointed to President Biden's Supreme Court Commission in 2021, and was named as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME magazine. In 2019, she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is a recipient of the Radcliffe Medal, the Brandeis Medal, and the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Bar Association. Ifill received her undergraduate degree from Vassar College and her law degree from New York University School of Law. She is the recipient of numerous honorary doctorates, including from Georgetown Law School, New York University, the Jewish Theological Seminary, and Bard College.

Research and scholarship on modern and contemporary art has been one of the Museum's core commitments since its founding. Today we are building on this history to explore and expand narratives of modern and contemporary art, to connect people across disciplines around the study of works of art, and to share insights and research resources through innovative, digital-forward strategies.