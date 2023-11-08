Missing Link Ensemble Makes Their US Debut With IMPROVING THE SILENCE at The National Opera Center

The performance is on Sunday, 26 November 2023, 5:00 pm.

Nov. 08, 2023

Missing Link Ensemble Makes Their US Debut With IMPROVING THE SILENCE at The National Opera Center

Missing Link is an ensemble and multi-dimensional project, striving to rebuild the bond between performers and composers, and between audiences and contemporary music. After successful concerts this past August in Buenos Aires and Córdoba, Argentina, Missing Link makes their US debut. Their program features works by Lynn Bechtold, Dan Cooper, Emiliano Revert, Gene Pritsker, Iván Enrique Rodriguez, & Gabi Yaya. The performers are: Laura Ahumada, piano; Lynn Bechtold, violin; Eddy Malave, viola; Eric Schultz, clarinet; & Javier Oviedo, saxophone.

Sunday, 26 November 2023, 5:00 pm

Marc A Scorca Hall at the National Opera Center

330 Seventh Ave, 7th Floor (between W 28th and 29th Streets)

New York, NY 10001

(1 train to 28th St; 2 train to 34th St; B/D/F/N/R/Q/W trains to 34th St/Herald Sq)

Tickets: $20 / $15 students & seniors CASH only at door

$15 advance at Eventbrite (sales end at 11:59 pm on Nov 25, 2023)

Eventbrite - Click Here

Biographies

Missing Link is a collective and multi-dimensional project, working to rebuild the bond between performers and composers, and between audiences and contemporary music. We intend to bring performers and composers closer together in an intimate setting, thus providing dialogues between them and generating the space to work in a bi-directional way. This generates a virtuous cycle that was so present in past times. We present new music that is accessible in a way that leaves both audiences and performers radiant in their shared musical experience. Recreate, Bond, Connect, & Believe are the words that drive us to create this project in a way that is growing every day. Missing Link has performed at the Fundación Beethoven in Buenos Aires, as well as at the Aula Magna at the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba. They have conducted masterclasses at the Conservatorio Superior de Música Astor Piazzolla, the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, and the Conservatorio de Música Felix Garzón. Web: https://missing-link-ensemble.com/ | fb: https://www.facebook.com/the.missing.link.ensemble/ | YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MissingLink-mn9mb

Info about the composers/performers:

Laura Ahumada (Argentina/USA): https://www.greenwichhouse.org/person/laura-ahumada/

Lynn Bechtold (USA): https://www.violynn.net/

Dan Cooper (USA): http://www.dan-cooper.com/

Eddy Malave (USA): http://eddymalave.com/

Javier Oviedo (USA): https://classicalsaxproject.org/javier-oviedo

Gene Pritsker (USA): https://www.genepritsker.com/

Emiliano Revert (Argentina): https://www.emilianorevert.com/

Iván Enrique Rodríguez (Puerto Rico/USA): https://www.ivanrodriguezmusic.com/

Eric Schultz (USA): https://www.ericschultz.com/

Gabi Yaya (Argentina): https://gabiyaya.com.ar/




