Mirvish Suspends Performances of HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, SUMMER, and US/THEM; Cancels THE BOY FRIEND

Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Mirvish theatres will suspend performances, effective from the matinee today through Sunday, April 12.

Regarding performances beyond April 12, the company plans to continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and will update the community on its website and via email.

The following shows will be affected: HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, SUMMER, and US/THEM.

THE BOY FRIEND, which was to play March 29 through May 5, will have its entire engagement cancelled, as the show was from London and it is not advisable to have a visiting company from abroad at this time.

The Mirvish released the following statement:

Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff. We will attempt to reschedule as many performances as possible when conditions become appropriate.

We are committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons. In light of these circumstances, ticket holders for performances scheduled to take place through April 12 have the following options:

Credit for use towards a show in the 2020-21 Mirvish season

Exchange your tickets for an alternate show

Receive a refund

We anticipate a high volume of inquiries. To avoid long wait times on the phone, we recommend that patrons visit our website and fill out the online form: https://www.mirvish.com/pages/refund-exchange-form.

We are committed to communicating with all our patrons as quickly as possible and we ask for your patience during these extraordinary circumstances.

We realize that many of you were looking forward to enjoying great performances, and we apologize for this inconvenience.

For the sake of our entire community, I look forward to life returning to normal as soon as possible.





