Miolina with Yukari Osaka's ENTERART & More to be Presented at Renee Weiler Concert Hall

"Mushin" - 'Mushin' is a state of mind, free of all emotions and thoughts. In this state, the mind is clear and ready. Martial artists aspire to this state of mind, as do musicians and dancers. On March 4th, 2022, Miolina collaborates with choreographer/dancer Yukari Osaka, and her dance company ENTERART, as well as with Kendo Sensei Noboru Kataoka (Kendo 7th Dan), founder and director of the New York City Kendo Club. They will also be joined by dancer Katy Procopio and Geoffrey Werner (Kendo 5th Dan).

The evening begins at 6:30pm with a lecture/demonstration of Kendo by Sensei Kataoka and Mr. Werner. At 7pm, Miolina, Ms Osaka, & ENTERART present the world premiere of Lynn Bechtold's expanded version of 'No Kendo,' a composition for two violins and fixed media electronics, featuring the sounds of the New York City Kendo Club and Sensei Kataoka. ENTERART will also perform two works: 'Shuri' & 'Sakura,' and Miolina will present Lynn Bechtold's violin duo 'Away/Home 1.1.'

Performance Details:

Friday, March 4 2022, 6:30pm

Renee Weiler Concert Hall

Greenwich House Music School

46 Barrow St

New York, NY 10014

(1 train to Christopher St / ABCDEFM trains to W 4th)

Tel: 212.242.4770

Tickets: $15 at the door