Miolina Join Mosaic Composers Collective In IN TRANSIT: CHANGING NY

Violin duo Miolina will present and collaborate with NYC's Mosaic Composers Collective. The performance takes place in the heart of Greenwich Village at Tenri Cultural Institute on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 4PM.

Miolina will premiere six new works by members of the collective, These diverse works include those with electronics, as well as those with text and graphic scores. Following these pieces, the members of the collective will then take the spotlight as composer/performers, shedding a light into their creative process and the personal facets of their music. The concert is made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Websites - https://www.miolinanyc.com/ | https://mosaiccomposers.com/

Tickets - Click Here

Adults: $30 cash at the door, or $25 in advance; Students & Seniors: $20 cash at the door and in advance

Online sales end at NOON on the day of the show. CASH ONLY accepted at the door.

Location - Tenri Cultural Institute 43A W 13th St, NYC 10011 (between 5th & 6th Aves)

Subway - F/L/M/PATH to 14th St or 4/6/L/N/R/Q/W to Union Sq

MIOLINA | Duo Miolina has been called "talented and dedicated" by Arts Birmingham, and described as displaying "aggressive and virtuosic prowess" with "brilliance of sound, technical mastery, and stunning expressivity" by I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. Keen on creating and shaping the violin duo repertoire of the 21st century, Miolina has premiered 60+ violin duos since their inception in 2012. They've performed in NYC, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Composers Concordance, Concrete Timbre, C-Y Series, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. In 2023, they founded the Duologue Festival, presenting NYC's best duos. They are recipients of grants including American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation NY, LMCC, NMUSA, NYSCA, and NYWC. Serious educators, Miolina has worked with students at The Alabama School for the Blind, The Juilliard School, Queens College, Rutgers University, Seattle Pacific University, SUNY-Albany, University of Alabama, and UC Irvine. Their 3rd full album releases in 2024. Upcoming performances include concerts at The Met Museum (March); The Cell Theatre (May); and The Skyscraper Museum (Spring TBA).

MOSAIC COMPOSERS COLLECTIVE | Mosaic Composers Collective, featuring Kevin Arthur Jr., Aidan Arbona, Naamia Rivera, Murphy Severtson, Alexa Letourneau, and Athos Maelstrom, is a gathering of composers in pursuit of an intimate - yet fearless - sound exploration of humanity's many colorful spheres. Centered in curiosity, the Collective strives to create and curate that which challenges the world around them. Members of MoCoCo are communally inspired by a sense of "adventurousness, entrepreneurship, and fearlessness" (Alex Cuadrado, 2022), and hope to depict everyday life both as it is and as it could be. The Collective understands creativity as a measure of social (and political) amplification, and the music of MoCoCo composers often deals with current issues of safety, equality, and the pursuit of joy for individuals of marginalized backgrounds. To date, the music of MoCoCo composers has appeared at Imani Winds Chamber Music Festival, Ensemble Evolution Festival with the International Contemporary Ensemble, and New Music on the Point. This season, MoCoCo looks to celebrate the beauty of human individuality with the series "Sculpting the Self", including appearances at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manhattan and National Sawdust in Brooklyn.