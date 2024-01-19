Miolina Join Mosaic Composers Collective In IN TRANSIT: CHANGING NY

Miolina will premiere six new works by members of the collective.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Miolina Join Mosaic Composers Collective In IN TRANSIT: CHANGING NY

Miolina Join Mosaic Composers Collective In IN TRANSIT: CHANGING NY

Violin duo Miolina will present and collaborate with NYC's Mosaic Composers Collective. The performance takes place in the heart of Greenwich Village at Tenri Cultural Institute on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 4PM.

Miolina will premiere six new works by members of the collective, These diverse works include those with electronics, as well as those with text and graphic scores. Following these pieces, the members of the collective will then take the spotlight as composer/performers, shedding a light into their creative process and the personal facets of their music. The concert is made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Websites - https://www.miolinanyc.com/ | https://mosaiccomposers.com/
Tickets - Click Here
Adults: $30 cash at the door, or $25 in advance; Students & Seniors: $20 cash at the door and in advance
Online sales end at NOON on the day of the show. CASH ONLY accepted at the door.
Location - Tenri Cultural Institute 43A W 13th St, NYC 10011 (between 5th & 6th Aves)
Subway - F/L/M/PATH to 14th St or 4/6/L/N/R/Q/W to Union Sq

MIOLINA | Duo Miolina has been called "talented and dedicated" by Arts Birmingham, and described as displaying "aggressive and virtuosic prowess" with "brilliance of sound, technical mastery, and stunning expressivity" by I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. Keen on creating and shaping the violin duo repertoire of the 21st century, Miolina has premiered 60+ violin duos since their inception in 2012. They've performed in NYC, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Composers Concordance, Concrete Timbre, C-Y Series, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. In 2023, they founded the Duologue Festival, presenting NYC's best duos. They are recipients of grants including American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation NY, LMCC, NMUSA, NYSCA, and NYWC. Serious educators, Miolina has worked with students at The Alabama School for the Blind, The Juilliard School, Queens College, Rutgers University, Seattle Pacific University, SUNY-Albany, University of Alabama, and UC Irvine. Their 3rd full album releases in 2024. Upcoming performances include concerts at The Met Museum (March); The Cell Theatre (May); and The Skyscraper Museum (Spring TBA). 

MOSAIC COMPOSERS COLLECTIVE | Mosaic Composers Collective, featuring Kevin Arthur Jr., Aidan Arbona, Naamia Rivera, Murphy Severtson, Alexa Letourneau, and Athos Maelstrom, is a gathering of composers in pursuit of an intimate - yet fearless - sound exploration of humanity's many colorful spheres. Centered in curiosity, the Collective strives to create and curate that which challenges the world around them. Members of MoCoCo are communally inspired by a sense of "adventurousness, entrepreneurship, and fearlessness" (Alex Cuadrado, 2022), and hope to depict everyday life both as it is and as it could be. The Collective understands creativity as a measure of social (and political) amplification, and the music of MoCoCo composers often deals with current issues of safety, equality, and the pursuit of joy for individuals of marginalized backgrounds. To date, the music of MoCoCo composers has appeared at Imani Winds Chamber Music Festival, Ensemble Evolution Festival with the International Contemporary Ensemble, and New Music on the Point. This season, MoCoCo looks to celebrate the beauty of human individuality with the series "Sculpting the Self", including appearances at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manhattan and National Sawdust in Brooklyn. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Corbin Bleu Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Corbin Bleu Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Gutenberg! The Musical welcomed Corbin Bleu as a special guest! Watch the video!

2
Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single Photo
Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single

EMMY and GRAMMY Award-winning Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones is kicking off an exciting musical chapter ahead with the release of her new single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett).” She famously breathed life into the dual-role of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton, staying with the production until the end of 2016.

3
Video: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega Tease HAZBIN HOTEL Photo
Video: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega Tease HAZBIN HOTEL

Watch a video of Jessica Vosk and Daphne Rubin-Vega teasing what to expect from Hazbin Hotel, the new adult animated musical series on Prime Video. We sit down with them to discuss what they enjoyed about their first time doing voice work for animation, what to expect from the new series, and more.

4
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut

Watch a video of Reneé Rapp preparing to make her Saturday Night Live debut with host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang. Leading up to the episode, watch the Mean Girls star join host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang for a special promo. Plus, find out if she's bringing Megan Thee Stallion along for a 'Not My Fault' performance!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Show's ThemesVideo: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Show's Themes
Julia Murney-Helmed YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN & More Set for The Sharon Playhouse 2024 SeasonJulia Murney-Helmed YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN & More Set for The Sharon Playhouse 2024 Season
Broadway's HELL'S KITCHEN Establishes Comprehensive Fellowship ProgramBroadway's HELL'S KITCHEN Establishes Comprehensive Fellowship Program
Listen: New Single Released from JO- THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICALListen: New Single Released from JO- THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

Videos

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You