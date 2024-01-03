Mills Theatrical Acquires THE WISE WOMEN A Musical Odyssey Into 17th Century Resilience

In a triumphant celebration of its 20th anniversary, Mills Theatrical is proud to announce the acquisition of the riveting new musical, "The Wise Women." This ground-breaking production, set in seventeenth-century Cambridge, chronicles the harrowing yet inspiring journey of Winifred Holman and her daughters, Mary and Sarah.

Derived from a true story, "The Wise Women" delves deep into the lives of these courageous women, showcasing their struggle and eventual triumph over false accusations of witchcraft. Audiences will witness the compelling narrative of Winifred and one of her daughters as they navigate the perils of being unjustly imprisoned, tried, and ultimately acquitted of the charges against them. In a bold move that preludes the Salem Witch Trials, they remarkably sue their accusers for defamation and succeed, a testament to their unyielding spirit and resilience.

This remarkable tale has been meticulously researched and will be vividly brought to life by Alison Holman, the 11th great-granddaughter of Winifred Holman, in collaboration with her husband, Christopher Iain Blair. Michael Mills, award-winning producer from Mills Theatrical, will lead the helm on its journey to Broadway. The musical not only celebrates the strength and wisdom of these women but also explores the vital role of healing powers derived from the natural world, a legacy passed down through generations.

William and Winifred Holman's journey from Northampton, England, to the shores of America in 1635 sets the backdrop for this saga. After William's death in 1653, Winifred's unwavering determination to provide for her family lays the foundation for this extraordinary story. Her skills in healing, using herbs and spices, and her deep faith become her tools for survival in a world marred by ignorance and superstition.

"The Wise Women" is more than a musical; it's a powerful narrative that resonates with contemporary themes of women's empowerment, social justice, and the enduring strength of family and community bonds. As Mills Theatrical unveils this enchanting production, audiences are invited to journey back in time to witness a story of perseverance, courage, and the triumph of truth over fear​​.

For further information and press inquiries, please visit www.wisewomenthemusical.com