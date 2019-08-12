Whether it is one's first visit to Miller Theatre or fiftieth, the free and fun Pop-Up Concerts provide the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with today's most exciting new music. Sit onstage and enjoy a free drink during these hour-long weeknight concerts, and mingle with the musicians and fellow concertgoers after the show. Onstage seating is first-come, first-served. All concerts start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10.

From Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey: "There is no better way to launch the ninth year of Pop-Up Concerts than with the premiere of a new major work by John Zorn. I am also thrilled to welcome TAK Ensemble, and the solo debut of the exquisite harpist Bridget Kibbey. The new season of Pop-Ups is going to be spectacular. I hope you'll join us often for these free and fun evenings of adventurous music."

Music of John Zorn

Stephen Gosling, piano

Pianist Stephen Gosling premiered five new short works by John Zorn during his Composer Portrait at Miller last spring. Inspired by the experience, the prolific composer wrote 12 additional inventions, creating an evening-length major new work to be heard for the first time at this Pop-Up Concert.



PROGRAM

John Zorn 18 Studies from the Sketchbooks of JMW Turner (2019), world premiere

Tuesday, October 29

counter)induction

Music of Jessica Meyer

Miranda Cuckson, violin; Jessica Meyer, viola

Caleb van der Swaagh, cello; Benjamin Fingland, clarinet; Ning Yu, piano

The composer/performer collective counter)induction has been hailed by The New York Times for its "fiery ensemble virtuosity" and for its "first-rate performances" by The Washington Post. The ensemble makes its return to the Miller stage to highlight one of their own, violist and composer Jessica Meyer with a selection of her recent works.

PROGRAM

Jessica Meyer I Only Speak of the Sun (2018)

Sagrada Familia (2017)

Only a Beginning (2015)

But Not Until (2014)

Released (2014)



Tuesday, November 26

Marina Kifferstein, violin; Laura Cocks, flute; Carlos Cordeiro, clarinet

Ellery Trafford, percussion; Charlotte Mundy, voice

The ambitious TAK Ensemble-a quintet dedicated to the commissioning of new works and direct collaboration with composers and artists-makes its Miller debut with a daring collection of works. The program primarily features compositions written for the ensemble, which "impresses with the organicity of their sound, their dynamism and virtuosity" (WQXR).

PROGRAM

Ashkan Behzadi Ballad of the Water of Sea from Love, Crystal and Stone (2017)

Erin Gee Mouthpiece 28 (2016)

Taylor Brook Amalgam (2015)

Tyshawn Sorey Ornations (2014)

David Bird Series Imposture (2013)



Tuesday, December 10



Bridget Kibbey, harp

Listeners will experience the beauty of the harp up close in this solo Pop-Up recital featuring the exquisite Bridget Kibbey, deemed the "Yo-Yo Ma of the harp" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution). Kibbey performs a selection of transcriptions that explore the harp's colorful range via some of classical music's most beloved keyboard works.

PROGRAM

Isaac Albéniz Suite Española No. 1, Op. 47 (1886)

J. S. Bach selections from Well-Tempered Clavier Book I; French Suite in G Major

BWV 816; and Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565 (1722)

George Gershwin selected Preludes

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky selections from The Seasons, Op. 37a (1876)





