Miller Theatre Announces The Fall Season Of Free Pop-Up Concerts

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced the fall season of POP-UP CONCERTS including free, musical happy hours with the audience onstage.

Onstage seating is first-come, first-served. All concerts start at 6PM and doors open at 5:30PM. During Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage with free drinks in hand for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These informal concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting.

Tuesday, October 1

Richard Carrick

L'Algérie

Either /Or

Jennifer Choi, violin, John Popham, cello, Bahar Badieitabar, oud

Richard Carrick, piano, Rafael Heredia, percussion

The visionary ensemble Either/Or returns to the Miller stage for the New York premiere of L'Algérie (2024), by French-born artistic director, composer, and pianist Richard Carrick. An introspective follow-up to his work The Atlas (2023), L'Algérie delves into the composer's maternal Algerian heritage, weaving Arabic and Cantoral melodies into a rich tapestry of sound that bridges the past and present.

PROGRAM

Richard Carrick L'Algérie (2024), New York premiere

Tuesday, October 29

Music for Three Strings

In Memoriam – Wolfgang Rihm

Josh Modney, violin, Kyle Armbrust, viola, Michael Nicolas, cello

Three close collaborators and ingenious musicians—Josh Modney (violin), Kyle Armbrust (viola), and Michael Nicolas (cello)—come together to perform Musik für Drei Streicher (1977) (Music for Three Strings) by the prolific and renowned contemporary German composer Wolfgang Rihm, who passed away in July 2024. Celebrated for its emotional intensity and structural complexity, the work pushes the boundaries of traditional string music and demands exceptional technical prowess from its performers.

PROGRAM

Wolfgang Rihm Musik für Drei Streicher (Music for Three Strings) (1977)