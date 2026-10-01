Mike Mainieri, Combo Nuvo and Steve Smith to Perform at The Cutting Room
The October 19 concert will feature a 10-piece string ensemble and original orchestrations by Rich Shemaria.
Vibraphonist Mike Mainieri will perform with Combo Nuvo, drummer Steve Smith and a 10-piece string ensemble at The Cutting Room on Monday, October 19, 2026. The concert will combine jazz, world music and classical influences, with original orchestrations by Rich Shemaria.
Mainieri, the founder of Steps Ahead, has worked in jazz and fusion for more than six decades. He will be joined by Dave Schroeder on chromatic harmonica, Mongolian ever buree, soprano saxophone and piccolo; Shemaria on piano; and Smith, known for his work with Journey, on drums.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the performance begins at 7 p.m. at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016. Tickets are $35, or $20 for students. For further information, call 212-691-1900.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...