Mike Lawler, Monte A. Melnick and More to Take Part in Queens Theatre Rocks This Thursday

What were The Ramones like back in high school? What was it like to watch Dime-Bag Darrel from Pantera do a sound check? What bands did the most outlandish things that nobody knows about? And that age-old question: what happened?

Join three musical pros-all have worked at Queens Theatre (QT)-who were there in the '70s, '80s, and '90s, telling their most outrageous, honest, and true accounts of working in the music scene during the golden age of Rock & Roll in a two-hour Zoom roundtable discussion this Thursday, May 13 at 7:00 PM (ET).

This two-hour conversation will be filled with stories, photos, memories, and wisdom. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at https://queenstheatre.org/event/queens-theatre-rocks/

"One of the pleasures of working at Queens Theatre has been getting to know people from different backgrounds, including these three incredible talents in the music industry," says event moderator Dominic D'Andrea, QT's director of community engagement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and been consistently amazed when hearing stories about musical legends. Join us as they give us a behind-the-scenes look like you've never heard before!"

The panel features:

· Mike Lawler (Sound Engineer, NYC Punk, Hardcore, and Metal Scene)

· Monte A. Melnick (Ramones Tour Manager 1974 - 1996, touring the world nonstop, working over 2,200 shows, and author of the book "On the Road" with the Ramones' Bonus Edition.)

· "King Willy" Mosquera (Guitarist, Bassist, Vocalist & Composer/ Music Producer, who played with the NYC band ATTAKKU for about 15 years.)

"At 22, I asked myself, am I playing rock music because I want to be rich and famous, or because I love it? I'm still playing," says "King Willy" Mosquera. "We lived through a golden era of music. All these years later, we have stories that need to be told."