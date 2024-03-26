Migguel Anggelo To Return To Joe's Pub With LATINXOXO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Venezuelan actor and transdisciplinary artist Migguel Anggelo will bring his outrageously queer and gender-bending theatrical experience, LatinXoxo, back to Joe's Pub, located at 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003, Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10.

A queer, artful mashup of theater, humor, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections - spanning decades of pop hits, his own compositions, and the Spanish boleros - Migguel Anggelo literally peels back an onion layer of personas, strip teasing "Latin lover" clichés, and reckoning with the tragic death of his homophobic and disapproving father. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him. With equal doses of sensitivity and sensationalism, Migguel Anggelo reminds us that our own self-worth is right there in the mirror. LatinXoxo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story.

"Eleven years ago, someone told me that my art was too deep to understand so I decided to try new endeavors in New York, where I was welcomed with open arms and where I have been able to develop my art. With LatinXoxo we are reaching a very diverse audience within the United States where I can tell my personal story," said Migguel Anggelo.

Migguel Anggelo will perform in English and Spanish with a production that combines original and reinterpreted music with dance and theater, and explores the connections of his Latino immigrant identity and his search for freedom. LatinXoxo runs 70 minutes and is performed in English and Spanish. The show was conceived by Migguel Anggelo and book by C. Julian Jiménez. Joining Migguel on stage will be a cast of musicians, including musical director Jaime Lozano, an award-winning musical theatre writer considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the next big thing on Broadway, as well as direction by Adrian Alexander Alea, who's preeminent work in theater and entertainment started locally at Northwestern University.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at PublicTheatre.org. Reserved seating starts at $35.

ABOUT Migguel Anggelo

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American avant-garde artist who explores all possible performing arts: he is a songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist, countertenor, dancer, actor, and painter. The Miami and Brooklyn-based artist invokes muses from art history, harnessing this lineage in effortlessly forward-thinking ways. He mines from his journeys as a Latino immigrant and a queer man: a fountain of source material to explore shared human experiences. He expresses himself through costume, musical composition, movement, and theater work, evoking the "showmanship of Desi Arnaz and the performance art of Klaus Nomi" (Theater Scene). His lyrical movement recalls Marcel Marceau, and his comic timing alludes to Charlie Chaplin. Marked by pop ambition, he nods towards the likes of David Bowie and Freddy Mercury. With unabashed theatricality, Migguel Anggelo straddles decades, genres, and cultures. www.migguelanggelo.com