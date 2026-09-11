Midtown Cultural Alliance Sets Third Open House Across Four NYC Cultural Organizations

Midtown Cultural Alliance will host the third iteration of its Open House from October 8-18, bringing together programming at four international cultural organizations across Midtown Manhattan.

Participating organizations include Japan Society, Korean Cultural Center New York, L'Alliance New York and Scandinavia House. The Open House will feature a mix of free and paid exhibitions, performances, concerts, workshops, films and other cultural programming.

Midtown Cultural Alliance was formed in September 2025 by neighboring cultural organizations with the goal of highlighting New York City as a global cultural destination. The Alliance focuses on Midtown East, an area stretching from 60th Street to 32nd Street between the East River and Madison Avenue that is home to numerous international cultural institutions.

As part of the Open House, visitors who attend an event at any of the four participating organizations will receive a special MCA "passport" and collect a stamp. Participants who collect stamps from three of the four organizations will be able to redeem a free gift from up to three participating organizations of their choice.

Japan Society

Programming will include Gen'ichirō Inokuma's NYC Salon, with the gallery exhibition open October 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and October 9 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by Free First Fridays from 5-7 p.m. On October 10, the exhibition will be free with MCA registration from 12-6 p.m.

Japan Society will also offer a Survival Japanese Workshop on October 8 from 4-5 p.m.

Korean Cultural Center New York

Korean Cultural Center New York will present Tchah Sup Kim: The Key to a New World, alongside Global K-Zone, featuring K-Beauty, K-Food and museum goods displays.

On October 9, COLORS OF KOREA: The Art of Bojagi will offer a workshop at 6 p.m., followed by Waves of Korean Contemporary Dance at 7:30 p.m.

L'Alliance New York

L'Alliance New York will feature Ad Libitum, part of the Crossing the Line Festival, at 7:30 p.m. on October 8 and 9.

Visitors can also explore the La Petite Galerie visual arts exhibition, while the French Library will be open during the Open House programming.

Scandinavia House

Scandinavia House will present Danish pianist Ruben Høgh in concert on October 8 from 7-8:30 p.m.

On October 9, Scandinavia House will launch West Nordic Film Days at 7 p.m., featuring contemporary cinema from the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Iceland.

The Midtown Cultural Alliance Open House will run Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 18, 2026. Additional programming and information about the passport initiative are available through Midtown Cultural Alliance.

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