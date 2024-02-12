MidAmerica Productions Inc. Unveils 2024 Concert Season Featuring Premieres by Marc-André Bougie & More

MidAmerica Productions Inc. has revealed programming for its 2024 season at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, marking the 40th anniversary of the company. At present, MidAmerica Productions has presented "more choral concerts at Carnegie Hall than any other (over 1,400 concerts to date)" according to Sir Clive Gillinson CBE, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. The season includes captivating performances from March through June, featuring works by Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Schubert, and contemporary composers such as Dan Forrest, Karl Jenkins, and Eric Whitacre.

Programming highlights include a family-friendly afternoon featuring the Crystal Children's Choir on March 31, the return of composer John Rutter to the podium, conducting his Magnificat and Celebration on May 27, and choirs from 31 US states, four Canadian provinces, and seven countries.

2024 MidAmerica Season Overview

The New England Symphonic Ensemble

The New England Symphonic Ensemble, led by Charlene Pauls and featuring choruses from around the country, performs Mendelssohn's Psalm 42, Op. 42. Then, Jeffery Goolsby conducts Dvořák's Te Deum and Ēriks Ešenvalds' Trinity Te Deum. Nancy Klein takes the baton for Poulenc's Gloria, followed by Elisa Fraser Wilson directing Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna. Then, the Tomball Memorial High School Choir and Orchestra performs as part of MidAmerica's Ensemble Spotlight Series.

MidAmerica Productions' Founder and General Music Director Peter Tiboris leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Mozart's Overture to Le Nozze di Figaro followed by Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67. Additionally, guest conductor Leslie Dala leads a performance of Mozart's Mass in C Major, K. 317 "Coronation Mass" and composer/conductor Marc-André Bougie conducts the New York premiere of his Magnificat, both featuring the New England Symphonic Ensemble, distinguished soloists and choruses from across the United States.

MidAmerica Productions' Founder and General Music Director Peter Tiboris leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Verdi's Overture to La Forza Del Destino and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 In F Minor, Op. 36. Additionally, The Crystal Children's Choir from Cupertino, CA, under the direction of Karl Chang, will present a program featuring John Rutter's "All Things Bright and Beautiful," Elaine Hagenberg's "O Love," Ru-Yuan's "Gratitude," "Over the Rainbow" and "Circle of Life."

Join conductors Giselle Elgarresta Rios, José Rivera, Elizabeth Wilson, and James Jordan in a captivating performance featuring The New England Symphonic Ensemble, distinguished soloists and choirs from around the country. This afternoon of contemporary choral works includes Cristian Grases' Gloria, Russell Robinson's "De Profundis," Audrey Snyder's "Nella Fantasia," and James Whitbourn's powerful Requiem.

Join The New England Symphonic Ensemble, distinguished soloists, and choirs from around the country under the baton of Nathan Payant, Joy Paffenroth, Megan Rudolph, and Daniel Gordon. The program includes Dan Forrest's Lux: The Dawn from on High, Schubert's majestic Mass No. 2 in G Major, D. 167, Karl Jenkins' Gloria, and Mozart's Mass In C Major, K. 317, Coronation Mass.

Experience Mozart's timeless Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525 and Schubert's majestic Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944, known as "The Great C Major," performed by the New England Symphonic Ensemble and led by MidAmerica Productions' Founder and Music Director Peter Tiboris. Jason Sabino and Jason Strunk then lead orchestra, soloists, and choirs from around the country in Haydn's monumental Missa in Angustiis in D Minor Hob. XXII/11, also known as the "Lord Nelson Mass."

Conductors James Kinchen, Jonathan Palant, Sarah Pearson, and Andrew Roby lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble, distinguished soloists and choirs from around the country as they perform Margaret Bonds' evocative Ballad of the Brown King, Taylor Scott Davis' captivating Magnificat, Mark Hayes' uplifting Te Deum, and Elaine Hagenberg's ethereal Illuminare. The El Camino College Symphony Orchestra from Torrance, CA under conductor Joanna Medawar Nachef performs on the Ensemble Spotlight Series

John Rutter, CBE, leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble, choir, and soloists in his Magnificat and Celebration. Esteemed conductors Bryant Moxley, Melvin Unger, and David B. Weaver, lead the choir and orchestra in Mozart's Vesperae Solennes de Confessore, K. 339 and Mass in C Major, K. 317, Coronation Mass.

Led by conductors Lenora Helm Hammonds, Jillian Harrison-Jones, Lorissa Mason, and Anne Lyman, experience the evocative works of Vivaldi, Bach, Hale Smith, Lenora Helm Hammonds, and Glenn Burleigh with the New England Symphonic Ensemble and participating choirs from across the nation.

The New England Symphonic Ensemble, distinguished soloists, and choirs from around the country perform the world premiere of Terre Johnson's Song of Hope, conducted by the composer, alongside Eric Whitacre's poignant The Sacred Veil led by Jamila McWhirter. Experience the haunting beauty of Mozart's Requiem in D Minor, K.626 under the baton of Joseph Napoli, and revel in the uplifting tones of Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare, conducted by Jennifer Lang.

Join the New England Symphonic Ensemble, choirs from around the nation, and distinguished soloists in an afternoon of New York premieres by composers/conductors. Experience Jordan Lee's musical odyssey, "A Journey Through the Nourishment Cycle," led by the composer and guest conductor Chris Hansen. Revel in the celestial beauty of Durante's Magnificat A 4 in B-Flat Major, followed by the dynamic resonance of Thomas Yackley and Thomas Gorman's Scenes from a Life, under the baton of conductor Thomas Yackley.

Join the New England Symphonic Ensemble, participating choirs from around the country, and distinguished soloists for "Give Us Hope," featuring Jim Papoulis' poignant compositions, Amy C. Burgess' "Music is Indeed," and Bob Chilcott's A Little Jazz Mass, all conducted by Roberta Jackson and Debra Burgess. Kevin Boesiger's Songs of Healing and Hope, conducted by the composer himself, and Dan Forrest's grand Te Deum, guided by conductor Don Krudop. Daniel Smith and the Northern Colorado Youth Orchestra in the Ensemble Spotlight Series.