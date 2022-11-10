Michael Shannon and Sophia Lillis Will Lead Reading of WE WILL NOT BE SILENT

Two-time Academy Award nominee and Tony Award nominee Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, The Shape of Water) and Sophia Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons) will star in a reading of the new play We Will Not Be Silent by David Meyers.



The reading will be directed by Lucille Lortel Award winner Dexter Bullard (Bug off-Broadway; Grace and Linda Vista on Broadway) on Sunday, November 13, for an invited industry audience.



We Will Not Be Silent tells the true story of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose, a group of German college students who led the only act of public resistance to the Nazis during World War II.



The play premiered at The Contemporary Theatre Festival in West Virginia, and has been seen around the country in Florida, Seattle, Massachusetts, and more.



The reading will also feature Colin Bates (Girl From North Country) and Ella Dershowitz (Intimacy), and is presented with David S.Stone/David Boies/Stoneboies Entertainment. General management is by Mott/Fischer Productions.

Michael Shannon. Broadway: Frankie & Johnny, Grace, Long Day's Journey Into Night (Tony nom, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards). Off-Broadway: The Killer (TFANA), Uncle Vanya (Soho Rep), Bug, Our Town, Mistakes Were Made (Barrow Street Theatre); Little Flower of East Orange (Public/Labyrinth); Lady (Rattlestick), Killer Joe (SoHo Playhouse). London: Killer Joe (Bush, Vaudeville), Bug, Woyzeck (Gate). Chicago: Mojo, Man From Nebraska, The Pillowman (Steppenwolf), Bug, Mistakes Were Made, Simpatico (A Red Orchid Theatre). Regional: Simpatico (McCarter Theatre). Film: Bug, Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, 99 Homes, Revolutionary Road (Oscar nom.), Nocturnal Animals (Oscar nom.), The Shape of Water, Bullet Train. TV: "Boardwalk Empire", "Waco", "The Little Drummer Girl", "Nine Perfect Strangers", "George & Tammy".

SOPHIA LILLIS had her breakout moment playing 'Beverly Marsh' in 2017's It, later reprising the role in the film's sequel It Chapter 2. Next up she will be seen starring in Paramount's Dungeons And Dragons opposite Chris Pine & Hugh Grant (out March 3rd). She recently wrapped production on two additional upcoming films - Wes Anderson's next feature, Asteroid City, with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie & Scarlett Johansson, and Universal's The Adults with Michael Cera. Most recently she starred opposite Paul Bettany in Uncle Frank, which was written and directed by Alan Ball. The film premiered at Sundance and was later released by Amazon. It went on to win multiple awards including the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Movie. Sophia also played the leading role of 'Gretel' in Orion Pictures' Gretel and Hansel, directed by Osgood Perkins, the title character in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase. On the television side, Sophia is known for portraying the younger version of Amy Adams' 'Camille Preaker' in HBO's "Sharp Objects" and was the lead in Netflix's original series "I Am Not Okay With This", created by Jonathan Entwistle ("End of the F***ing World"). In October 2022 she made her stage debut in critically acclaimed performance in Studio Theatre's Heroes of the Fourth Turning in Washington D.C.

Dexter Bullard (Director). Broadway: Linda Vista (Tony Nominations for two lead actors), and Grace. Off-Broadway: Lady at Rattlestick, Mistakes Were Made and Bug (Lortel Award for Outstanding Direction, Drama Desk Nomination, Obies for both Ensemble and Design Team) at Barrow Street. Steppenwolf: The Flick, Linda Vista. Chicago: Circle Mirror Transformation, Sucker Punch, and Mies Julie (Jefferson Nomination) at Victory Gardens; The Big Meal at American Theatre Company (Jefferson Nomination); Odradek at House; Gas For Less at Goodman; Grace at Northlight; Mistakes Were Made, Bug, In the Solitude of Cotton Fields, Place of Angels, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore at A Red Orchid; Reverie, Better Late Than Nader, Gratiot Happens! with The Second City. Founder/Artistic Director of Plasticene (1995-2012) directing fourteen original works in Chicago, New York, and Edinburgh. Founder/Artistic Director of The Next Lab (1990-1995) producing the world premiere of Tracy Letts' Killer Joe. B.S. Northwestern. M.F.A. School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He is the Head of Graduate Acting at The Theatre School at DePaul University.

David Meyers (Playwright). David's plays have been produced and developed by The Contemporary American Theater Festival, GableStage, Kitchen Dog, Barrow Group Nylon Fusion, Naked Angels, The Fountain, Abingdon Theatre, The Blank, and more, and been published by Applause and Smith & Kraus. He created "Bloomywood," which co-stars Richard Kind, and previously worked as a White House staffer and Senate speechwriter.

