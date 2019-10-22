Michael Mann Will Direct TOKYO VICE Pilot

Deadline reports that director Michael Mann will helm HBO Max's upcoming pilot, "Tokyo Vice."

Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe will star. Watanabe starred in the most recent Broadway revival of "The King and I." Elgort plays Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming "West Side Story" remake.

Mann also executive procuces with J.T. Rogers, John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, Alan Poul, Elgort, Destin Daniel Cretton and Watanabe.

The drama surrounds real-life nonfiction writer Jake Adelstein's daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem. It is informed by his memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter On The Police Beat In Japan.

Mann is best known for directing "Miami Vice," "Crime Story," "Robbery Homicide Division," and "Luck."

Read the original story on Deadline.





