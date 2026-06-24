Michael James Scott Joins GUYS AND DOLLS IN CONCERT at Theatre Aspen

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen revealed that Michael James Scott (Aladdin, ABC’s “Scrubs”) will join the previously announced company of Guys and Dolls in Concert as ‘Nicely-Nicely Johnson,’ alongside Julie Benko as ‘Sarah Brown,’ Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as ‘Miss Adelaide,’ Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as ‘Nathan Detroit,’ and Ryan Vasquez as ‘Sky Masterson’ in their seventh annual co-production. Guys and Dolls in Concert will be directed by Tony Award-nominated Jeff Calhoun and conducted by Andy Einhorn, returning for his sixth production.

Guys and Dolls in Concert will be presented with a full orchestra on Monday, July 13 at 7:30 PM and Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 PM in the Michael Klein Music Tent. Tickets are on sale via the AMFS’s box office.

Guys and Dolls, the classic Broadway musical comedy about gamblers, showgirls, and unlikely romances, features music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon. Filled with vivid characters and iconic songs, it follows a high-stakes bet that entangles a high roller and a straight-laced missionary in a rollicking story about love, luck, and the hustle of 1950 New York City.

Michael James Scott BIOGRAPHY

Michael James Scott is perhaps best known for his record-breaking turn as the ‘Genie’ in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, where he became the longest-running actor to play the role. His electrifying performance has taken him around the world, including productions in London and on the North American tour, and originating the role in Australia—earning him the prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

He stars as ‘Nurse Dubois’ in the ABC revival of the iconic TV series “Scrubs,” marking an exciting new chapter for the multi-hyphenate performer. He also steps into the pop music spotlight with his debut single “Brighter,” a feel-good, high-energy anthem inspired by his hometown of Orlando. The track serves as a love letter to the city that shaped him—where he first discovered his voice and artistry—and is co-written and produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Sean Douglas, whose credits include more than 20 RIAA platinum certifications and over 4 billion Spotify streams.

Scott originated the fan-favorite role of the ‘Minstrel’ in Something Rotten! and ‘Dr. Gotswana’ (“The Maggots Guy”) in the Tony Award–winning The Book of Mormon. His Broadway credits also include Mamma Mia!, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, and Hair, where he later brought his talents to the West End as both a performer and associate choreographer.

His career spans stages across the globe—from Carnegie Hall to major regional theaters and international productions—including the original Las Vegas company of Jersey Boys and Shrek the Musical at The Muny. On screen, he has appeared in Black Monday, “The Carrie Diaries,” and across major national broadcasts including the Tony Awards, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show.

Michael is the featured voice of Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish national campaign, performing his soaring rendition of the iconic “A Dream Is a Wish.” A Grammy-nominated vocalist with undeniable star power, he has been a standout member of the critically acclaimed Broadway Boys and Broadway Inspirational Voices, and his voice can be heard across numerous original Broadway cast recordings and studio albums, including The Broadway Boys’ Lullaby of Broadway. His hit holiday album, A Fierce Christmas, has become a seasonal staple—cementing his status as a dynamic recording artist and continuing to captivate audiences across stage, screen, and now, the music charts.

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