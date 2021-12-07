Michael James Scott, Brenda Braxton, Nick Adams, and More Join FOWL PLAY Industry Reading

Jacob Stuckelman and Joseph Hayes announced today the complete casting for the industry reading of Fowl Play - A New Musical Comedy. Alongside previously announced star Rosé ("RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 Finalist), the cast of Fowl Play will feature Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton ("The Good Fight"), Nick Adams (Fire Island), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Sav Souza (1776), Kate Loprest ("Boardwalk Empire"), Chris Medlin ("Sweet Magnolias"), Maya Lagerstam, and Murphy Taylor Smith.

With direction by Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee John Tartaglia, book by Billy Recce (Little Black Book concept album) and Yoni Weiss, and music/lyrics by Billy Recce, the industry reading of Fowl Play will be held Thursday, December 16 at Carroll Studios (625 West 55th Street). Music Supervision by Jon Audric Nelson. The reading will be stage managed by Kaleigh Bernier.

Fowl Play is a new musical comedy about two queer musical theatre writers who are commissioned to write an apology musical for a certain homophobic fried chicken corporation...you know which one. With theaters closing left and right to be replaced by Targets, Apple Stores, and fast-food franchises, the down-on-their-luck writing duo, Archie and Xander, are faced with the promise of a major payout and the rebirth of the Broadway musical comedy, if they can satiate the new CEO, Kimberly Chickadee, played by "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Rosé. In the style of a Mickey and Judy musical extravaganza, Fowl Play is a take-no-prisoners satire about the commodification and commercialization of queer culture.

Fowl Play is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Joseph Hayes, and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals. Casting is by Joseph Hayes.