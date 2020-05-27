Michael Cerveris, Max von Essen, Robin de Jesus and More Join BAND TOGETHER: LIGHTS UP ON BROADWAY

After beating Stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma when he was a sophomore at Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, Broadway and Television actor Rob Morean is back as Executive Producer and Host of "Band Together: Lights Up on Broadway." Broadway Stars and the community can help support cancer patients and their families by donating during the Band Together: Lights Up on Broadway Livestream event benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The event will take place on Saturday, May 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET featuring performers: Tony Winner Michael Cerveris, Tony Winner Greg Jbara, Tony Nominee Robin de Jesus, Tony Nominee Robbie Fairchild, Tony Nominee Max von Essen, Elizabeth Stanley, Nick Adams, Jay Armstrong Johnson and John Riddle.

Additional Broadway performers include: Griffin Matthews, Robyn Hurder, Jenna Leigh Green, Jelani Remy, Liisi LaFontaine, Sojourner Brown, Joey Contreras, Talia Suskauer, Nya, Brian Carey Russell, Kelly Plescia, Rachel Sarah Mount, with special appearances by Matthew Morrison, Randy Graff, Michael Urie, Moisés Kaufman and Benton Whitley.

A cancer diagnosis is scary and overwhelming. Having cancer amidst the coronavirus pandemic is even tougher and cancer patients need us now more than ever. LLS is laser-focused on helping blood cancer patients, their families, and healthcare providers during the pandemic, and continues to drive breakthrough research to accelerate better treatments and cures and ensuring patients have access to the care, support and resources they need:

· The LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program is provided a $250 stipend to blood cancer patients for non-medical expenses and disbursed more than $4 million to more than 16,000 patients.

· Many game-changing treatment approaches first discovered in blood cancer research with LLS support are approved or being tested in clinical trials for other cancers and diseases, including the COVID-19 virus

· LLS is urging lawmakers to adopt critical reforms to support patients during this time of urgent need

WHEN: May 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: bit.ly/LightsUpOnBroadway

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You