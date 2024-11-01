Michael Cerveris' Loose Cattle Releases New Album 'Someone's Monster'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For their latest album, Someone’s Monster, Michael Cerveris's Americana outfit Loose Cattle moved their creative process completely in-house; focusing their efforts on the craft of songwriting itself. Cerveris and Kimberley Kaye—a one-time couple, enduring friends, and lifelong working artists—put such an emphasis on character development and storyline because, well, they’ve spent most of their lives acting, singing, and playing, logging hours under stage lights on- and off-Broadway, in punk clubs and on Warped Tour stops, and in honky tonks and classic theaters country-wide.

Out now on Single Lock Records, Somebody’s Monster finds Cerveris and Kaye writing their own roles and letting the stories take center stage. But, like any good ensemble, some talented friends were written in as well, folks like Lucinda Williams, members of Drive By Truckers, and the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers.

While Loose Cattle share a long resume of glam flash and punk sweat, logged under the stage lights before and during their tenure in this particular band, they’re also inheritors of the progressive politics and compassionate humanity of the folk and country truth-tellers, past and present, who wrote songs like “Sam Stone,” “Co’dine,” “Down from Dover” and “Behind the Wall.” Throughout Someone’s Monster, Kaye and Cerveris trade off lead vocal duties to front songs about places like Louisiana's Cajun country and the music mecca of Muscle Shoals, laments on divorce and loss, odes to dollar-beer bars, and a stunning version of Lady Gaga’s “Joanne”; all steeped in the vibe and lore from the famed Dockside Studios where these songs were recorded.

In addition to this release, Loose Cattle’s Michael Cerveris is currently performing the role of Jerry Falwell in Tammy Faye on Broadway production. The musical, which features music by Elton John and lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, began preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th.

About Loose Cattle

Someone’s Monster, the new album from Loose Cattle produced by John Agnello, finds the band moving decisively on from their earlier countryfied reexaminations of other writers’ songs and taking on powerful new identities as songwriters, becoming a band with a broad sonic pallet wrapped around an urgently questioning core.

Formed by co-bandleaders Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, Loose Cattle has been part of New Orleans’ uniquely diverse and eclectic Americana roots music scene for over a decade. Its members individually bring rich and varied musical pedigrees to the band, having played with everyone from Alex Chilton and The Iguanas to Bob Mould and Pete Townshend, meanwhile collecting a Grammy, multiple Tony Awards, and a host of local music honors. Their 2017 holiday album, Seasonal Affective Disorder, appeared on numerous best-of lists, including Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Country And Americana Christmas Songs To Hear Right Now, with No Depression declaring “This might be the best album of the season.”

Appearances at New Orleans Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest and repeat visits to NPR’s Mountain Stage and Lincoln Center’s American Songbook have garnered them fans and friends like Lucinda Williams, members of Drive By Truckers, and the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers, all of whom guest on their upcoming debut on the famed Single Lock Records label, based in Muscle Shoals.