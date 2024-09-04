Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Will Release 6th Joint Album This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have just announced that they will release their sixth joint studio album ‘Together At Home’. A selection of homegrown songs you know and love, including hits such as ‘Proud’, ‘Rule The World’ and ‘Welcome Home’.

Together Michael and Alfie have had 5 top 5 albums, 3 number 1's, received 2 classic Brit Awards, and completed 3 sold-out arena tours. Pre-oreder the album today!

The album features Heather Small's ‘Proud’, which has already been released as a single. “It’s a song that was used for the 2012 London Olympics, and this summer I went to the Paris Olympics to watch Grace, my granddaughter, playing in the rugby sevens with Team GB," said Ball. "There’s me and my partner Cathy (McGowan) sat in the Stade de France, 66,000 people. On she runs and genuinely, I’ve never felt so proud in my life – or as nervous! And when she scored a try, and there’s her name up on the scoreboard, it was wonderful. The heart-bursting pride Cath and I both felt – incredible!”

“We’re proud of where we’re from," added Boe. "Proud of this country, of being British and welcoming people home. And welcoming people into our home is something that I think is important.”

Tracklist:

1. Welcome Home

2. Homeward Bound

3. Solsbury Hill

4. Baker Street

5. He Ain’t Heavy, He’s my brother

6. Up Where We Belong

7. Rule The World

8. Dirty Old Town

9. Going Home

10. Ferry Cross the Mersey

11. Proud

12. What's The Craic (An Irish Medley)

The duo has also announced that they will embark on a UK in 2025. The tour dates include:

29 March: CARDIFF, Utilita Arena

30 March: BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

1 April: NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

2 April: NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

4 April: MANCHESTER, AO Arena

5 April: LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

7 April: ABERDEEN, P&J Live

8 April: GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

10 April: LEEDS, First Direct Arena

11 April: BIRMINGHAM, BP Pulse Live

13 April: LONDON, The O2

14 April: BRIGHTON, Centre