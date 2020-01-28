Mercurio Leads Alice Tully Premiere Of Shreve's THE VOICE OF SILENCE
American conductor Steven Mercurio, Music Director of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, returns to Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center to conduct "The Voice of Silence," a concert presenting the world premieres of two symphonic multi-media works by American composer Georgia Shreve.
The works: Lavinia, inspired by the late award-winning writer Ursula K. Le Guin's feminist take on Virgil's Latin epic poem, The Aeneid, with a video montage of paintings by artist Barnaby Fitzgerald; and Portraits of the 20th Century, a ten-movement reflection on the dramatic events of the last 100 years.
Singing the works are: soprano Alexandra Nowakowski and Meredith Lustig; mezzo-sopranos Megan Moore and Carla Jablonski; tenors Adrian Dwyer and Roy Hage; and baritones Brandon Cedel and Timothy McDevitt with an orchestra comprising musicians from leading area ensembles.
Tickets are available in person at the Box Office, online (click here) or by calling Center Charge at 212-239-6200. From $25.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away.... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!
You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!
Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a snea... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Production Photos of CLUE: A NEW COMEDY Starring John Treacy Egan and More
Performances of Clue: A New Comedy began on January 25th at Cleveland Play House.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical
Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)