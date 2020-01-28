Mercurio Leads Alice Tully Premiere Of Shreve's THE VOICE OF SILENCE

American conductor Steven Mercurio, Music Director of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, returns to Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center to conduct "The Voice of Silence," a concert presenting the world premieres of two symphonic multi-media works by American composer Georgia Shreve.

The works: Lavinia, inspired by the late award-winning writer Ursula K. Le Guin's feminist take on Virgil's Latin epic poem, The Aeneid, with a video montage of paintings by artist Barnaby Fitzgerald; and Portraits of the 20th Century, a ten-movement reflection on the dramatic events of the last 100 years.

Singing the works are: soprano Alexandra Nowakowski and Meredith Lustig; mezzo-sopranos Megan Moore and Carla Jablonski; tenors Adrian Dwyer and Roy Hage; and baritones Brandon Cedel and Timothy McDevitt with an orchestra comprising musicians from leading area ensembles.

Tickets are available in person at the Box Office, online (click here) or by calling Center Charge at 212-239-6200. From $25.





