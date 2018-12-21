Melissa Errico, Constantine Maroulis, and More Star in OUR TABLE at 54 Below

Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, Amour, Sondheim Sublime) will star in the concert presentation of the new David Shire and Adam Gopnik musical OUR TABLE at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, January 21st, 2019, at 7:00pm.

The concert will be directed by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr (Ain't Misbehavin, Fosse)

Melissa Errico will be joined by Krystina Alabado (American Psycho), Tyler Jones(The Book of Mormon), Constantine Maroulis(Rock of Ages),Juliette McEnroe(Feinstein's/54 Below Debut),and Mark Nelson (Angels in America).

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Producer Robert W. Schneider said, "OUR TABLE continues the fine Feinstein's/54 Below tradition of presenting new musicals that one day will be presented in theaters all across the globe. The marvelous Melissa Errico is one of Broadway's most luminescent actresses and I am so happy that she, and this amazing cast, are going to be starring in this very special evening at Feinstein's/54 Below."

OUR TABLE tells the story of chef's chef David Kaplan who realizes that his intimate New York restaurant is being trampled by flashier eateries and will only survive if he can find a way of luring customers back to his establishment. Enter hotshot celebrity chef, Sergio, an old friend, rival, and possible savior who offers David a chance to give his restaurant a make-over. Will David sacrifice his pride, and wife, to save his beloved little restaurant?

The concert is produced by Robert W. Schneider. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen. Deniz Cordell will serve as music director.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS OUR TABLE tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

