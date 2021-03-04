Melissa Errico, Ann Harada and More to Headline New York Theatre Barn's Women In Theatre Roundtable

New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel on Women In Theatre on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 7PM EDT. The live virtual roundtable presentation will serve as a benefit for the non-profit organization that has served as a home for original musicals since 2007.

Through a robust conversation, moderated by multi-hyphenate actress and writer Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away), acclaimed women leaders of the American Theatre will discuss the obstacles and opportunities that women in the theatre community are currently facing. Together, these women will take up space to collectively investigate, inspire, and ignite the future of the performing arts. New York Theatre Barn is committed to creating a safe space to have uncomfortable conversations comfortably, and believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre.

Joining Johnson at the table will be industry leaders Ashley Blanchet (actor), Sammi Cannold (director), Melissa Errico (Tony-nominated actor, writer), Ann Harada (actor), L. Morgan Lee (actor), Alie B. Gorrie (actor, disability consultant), Eva Price (Tony Award-winning Broadway producer), and Maria Torres (director, choreographer, SDC board member).

To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Spice. Tickets for the benefit will be Pay-What-You-Can with a suggested donation of $20-$50. $100 tickets will give patrons access to post-event VIP virtual cocktail rooms with the panelists.

Under the direction of Joe Barros (Artistic Director) and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director), New York Theatre Barn has been incubating original musicals in front of live audiences since 2007. The support of NYTB means investment in process. Over the past year, the company has presented 80 new musicals, lifted up the work of over 130 writers, made space for over 400 artists, and launched Theatre Barn Records (a new imprint of Broadway Records dedicated to new musicals in development) and its first album Willow. NYTB values musical theatre as one of the world's supreme healing tools, and creates space for artists to dream about how extraordinary the world can be. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.