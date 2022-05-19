Melba Moore, Jessica Reedy & More To Take Part in 1st Annual George Floyd Memorial Concert at The Town Hall

A Soulful Heart will be donating a portion of the proceeds from its 1st Annual George Floyd Memorial Concert, to be held on May 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street).

This star-studded concert will include singing greats Melba Moore, Karen Clark Sheard, Pastor Kim Burrell, Jessica Reedy, Bobby Sanabria, Tenishia Toussaint and Demarcus Hughes, Juggernaut War Party, Mike & Aleksi Glick, Nan O'Brien, the Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts, and the Paul Robeson School For Freedom.

Honorees for their outstanding contributions to the community include Ms. Melba Moore; Ms. Irene Gandy; Bishop James Pullings, Jr.; Rev. Clinton Miller; Ms. Elinor Tatum; Mr. Rome Neal; and AB Money, Easy Mo Bee, and JR ("RIF").

Tickets for The 1st Annual George Floyd Memorial Concert concert are $60.00 at the door on the day of the event; $50.00 in advance.

﻿Streaming tickets for a livestream of the show are available for $9.95.

Please visit www.TheTownHall.org for tickets, information, and how to log in for the livestream.