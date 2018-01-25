Megan Hilty Returns to CafÃ© Carlyle This April

Acclaimed singer/actress Megan Hilty returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, April 17-28. Her previous residencies at the Café received praise from The New York Times,HuffPost, TheaterMania, and New York Daily News among a multitude of other outlets. This time, she'll be celebrating some of her favorite musical theater composers - Sondheim, Schwartz, Shaiman & Whitman, Jeanine Tesori, Alan Menken, Sara Bareilles, and more.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $80 per person / Bar Seating: $60 / Premium Seating: $130. Weekend pricing begins at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $145. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash. She followed up the series with a starring role on the comedySean Saves the World. Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off. She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Her television credits include recurring roles on Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, The Good Wife, Braindead, and Louie, among many others. Hilty regularly performs with orchestras and symphonies across the country. Her solo show-including her sold-out Carnegie Hall debut-has received critical acclaim. She recently released a live album comprising of songs from her recent concert tour, entitledMegan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle and a Christmas album entitled A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty. A native of Seattle, Hilty moved to New York City after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, and quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked. She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles.

About Café Carlyle at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

American Airlines in-flight magazine, American Way, recently included Café Carlyle within their 2017 Platinum List as one of the Top 3 Music Venues in the World.

