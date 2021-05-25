Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Mia Cherise Hall Uses Musical Theatre to Light the Spark

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Mia Cherise Hall shares more about her charity, what musical theatre means to her, and advocating for neurodivergent representation in theatre!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose The Actors Fund because I've seen firsthand what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to theaters around the world. I'd love to help in keeping these theaters financially afloat so that they can continue inspiring audiences and employing artists.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre to me means telling a story through music, acting, and dance. It means shedding light to real life scenarios under fictional circumstances. It means lighting the spark in your audience's chest and your own as you perform.

Share a fact about yourself!

I have Tourette's Syndrome and I use social media to actively advocate for neurodivergent representation in theatre!

