Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Jamishay Cammann Shares Why She Applied to Season 3!

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Jamishay Cammann shares more about her charity, how her voice teacher helped her overcome her anxiety, and why she applied to this season!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the National Police Accountability Project because while the abuse of power isn't new there has certainly been a rise in unacceptable behavior because of lack of consequence. I am tired of opening social media and seeing another statistic and feeling hopeless when figuring out how I can be part of the change.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

My voice teacher, Rick Rea, has had such a positive impact on me within the last few years. I had such bad anxiety for a bit that it was affecting my voice because I wasn't taking full breaths. I was that tense. He helped me realized that all of my "vocal problems" were purely psychological. He also doesn't just treat his students like students but we are genuinely his friends. We have a mini catch up session before each lesson starts. I tell him what's going on with me and vice versa and he'll give advice. I am so grateful to have him in my life because I would not be where I am today as a person or a performer without him.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I have been watching Next on Stage since season one. I kept saying I would apply for the second season but winded up just watching again because I got afraid and anxious. I've allowed my anxiety to get in the way of special opportunities in the past but recently I realized that I'm the one in control not the anxiety. I am having so much fun with this instead of worrying like usual and it's really refreshing.

